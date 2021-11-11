Plating on Plastics Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global plating on plastics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Plating on Plastics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global plating on plastics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Plating on plastics (POP) refers to the procedure of electroplating non-conductive plastic surfaces with different metals to make them electrically conductive. The commonly plated metals include chrome, cobalt phosphorus, nickel, copper, silver, and gold. These materials exhibit versatility, easy machinability, and strong surface finishes. POP employs two methods, namely autocatalytic and electroless plating effects. It involves molding, pre-plating, cleaning, etching, conditioning, neutralizing, activating, and bath immersion of metal ions. POP is primarily utilized across the automotive, plumbing, and electronics industries to provide corrosion and wear protection and improve the aesthetic value of a product.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for lightweight and high-performance materials across the automotive sector to manufacture interior trims, windows, and mirror housings are mainly driving the global POP market growth. Apart from this, manufacturers are adopting environment-friendly POP processes, like multi-molded and two-shot parts methods to comply with the stringent regulatory framework and offer optimum workplace safety, which is fueling the market growth. Additionally, rapid technological advancements, such as the employment of double-layer nickel and micro discontinuous chromium systems, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Plating on Plastics Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Artcraft Plating and Finishing Company Inc.

Atotech

Bolta Werke GmbH

Cybershield Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd.

JCU Corporation

Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd

MacDermid Incorporated (Element Solutions Inc)

MPC Plating Inc.

Phillips Plating Corporation

Precision Plating (Aust) Pty Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Plastic Type:

ABS

ABS/PC

PEI

PBT

LCP

PEEK

PP

Others

Breakup by Plating Type:

Chrome

Nickel

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Utilities

Electronics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

