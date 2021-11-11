Artificial Insemination Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global artificial insemination market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Artificial Insemination Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global artificial insemination market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Artificial insemination refers to an assisted fertilization treatment wherein the sperm is artificially introduced into the cervix and uterus of a female. This procedure is employed through artificial insemination homologous (AIH), artificial insemination donor semen (AID), or intrauterine insemination (IUI). Artificial insemination is beneficial for infertility, old age, poor sperm quality, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and endometriosis. Other than this, artificial insemination is also adopted in animal breeding to conserve endangered species.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing rate of infertility, changing lifestyles, and increasing awareness regarding the availability of alternative reproductive treatmentsare majorly driving the global artificial insemination market. The legalization of same-sex marriage by governments of various nations is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, there has been an increase in the adoption of artificial insemination in the breeding of livestock animals as it is considered more hygienic, thereby preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases. This is also supported by the escalating demand for animal-based proteins.

Breakup by Type:

Intrauterine

Intracervical

Intravaginal

Intratubal

Breakup by Source Type:

AIH-Husband

AID-Donor

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Fertility Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Conceivex Inc.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc. (Fujifilm Holdings Corporation)

Genea Limited

Genus plc

Hamilton Thorne Inc.

Hi-Tech Solutions

Kitazato Corporation

Pride Angel

Rinovum Women's Health LLC

Rocket Medical plc

TenderNeeds Fertility LLC

Vitrolife AB.

