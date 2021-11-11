Thermal Spray Coating Market 2021-26: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global thermal spray coating market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

Thermal spray coating is an industrial process to apply coating on materials for enhancing the thermal barrier properties of the surface. The process involves the use of a source of heat and powder coating substances that are melted and sprayed on the material surface at high velocity. This process is widely utilized in the production of moving and rotating parts of machines, such as ships, pumps, electric motors, aerospace turbine systems and quarrying machinery, as it aids in improving the friction while extending the life span of the machine.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by a substantial increase in the adoption of heavy machines by various industries. Moreover, the rising usage of thermal spray coating in aerospace and automotive industries to coat engine turbine blades, piston, and synchronizer rings in order to provide a protective layer from extreme temperature changes is creating a positive outlook for the market. Along with this, it is also used as a preferred alternative to electroplating and ion implantation as the process is relatively less toxic and provides excellent corrosion resistance. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization, especially in the emerging economies, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Breakup by Product:

Metals

Ceramics

Intermetallics

Polymers

Carbides

Abradables

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Cold

Flame

Plasma

High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF)

Electric Arc

Others

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace

Industrial Gas Turbine

Automotive

Medical

Printing

Oil and Gas

Steel

Pulp and Paper

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

American Roller Company LLC

Durum Verschleißschutz GmbH

Lincotek Rubbiano S.p.A

Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.

Powder Alloy Corporation

Praxair Surface Technologies Inc. (Linde plc)

Progressive Surface Inc.

Wall Colmonoy Corporation.

