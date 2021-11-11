Agriculture Drones Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global agriculture drones market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Agriculture Drones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global agriculture drones market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.

Agriculture drones represent remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) that carry out numerous agricultural activities and offer real-time crop status and livestock movement. They contain propulsion systems and programmable controllers with satellite navigation for remotely controlling wireless communication. Agriculture drones are retrofitted with different payloads of sensors with digital imaging capabilities, including multispectral, high-resolution camera systems, actuators, etc. Owing to this, they are widely utilized for field surveying, crop scouting, spraying, spreading, surveillance in livestock and fisheries, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the imposition of lockdown restrictions by the government bodies of numerous countries. This is causing labor shortages across the globe and is primarily driving the agriculture drones market to facilitate remote farming activities while abiding by stringent lockdown regulations. Moreover, the escalating concerns regarding food supply shortages and the unavailability of adequate arable land are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the increasing product utilization for pesticide spraying, improving crop yield, minimizing labor-intensive work, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the elevating adoption of modern agricultural practices, along with the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI) imaging technology, is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of numerous product variants with automated flight planning features, which aid in reducing the impact of unpredictable weather, calculate the land size, develop soil maps, etc., is expected to stimulate the agriculture drones market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid Wing

Software

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software

Others

Breakup by Component:

Controller Systems

Propulsion Systems

Cameras

Batteries

Navigation Systems

Others

Breakup by Farming Environment:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Application:

Field Mapping

Variable Rate Application

Crop Scouting

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3D Robotics Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

AGCO Corporation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

American Robotics Inc. (Ondas Holdings Inc.)

DJI

DroneDeploy

Parrot Drone SAS

PrecisionHawk, Trimble Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

