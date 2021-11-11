Agriculture Drones Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global agriculture drones market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Agriculture Drones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global agriculture drones market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.
Agriculture drones represent remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) that carry out numerous agricultural activities and offer real-time crop status and livestock movement. They contain propulsion systems and programmable controllers with satellite navigation for remotely controlling wireless communication. Agriculture drones are retrofitted with different payloads of sensors with digital imaging capabilities, including multispectral, high-resolution camera systems, actuators, etc. Owing to this, they are widely utilized for field surveying, crop scouting, spraying, spreading, surveillance in livestock and fisheries, etc.
Market Trends:
The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the imposition of lockdown restrictions by the government bodies of numerous countries. This is causing labor shortages across the globe and is primarily driving the agriculture drones market to facilitate remote farming activities while abiding by stringent lockdown regulations. Moreover, the escalating concerns regarding food supply shortages and the unavailability of adequate arable land are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the increasing product utilization for pesticide spraying, improving crop yield, minimizing labor-intensive work, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the elevating adoption of modern agricultural practices, along with the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI) imaging technology, is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of numerous product variants with automated flight planning features, which aid in reducing the impact of unpredictable weather, calculate the land size, develop soil maps, etc., is expected to stimulate the agriculture drones market over the forecasted period.
Breakup by Offering:
Hardware
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Hybrid Wing
Software
Data Management Software
Imaging Software
Data Analytics Software
Others
Breakup by Component:
Controller Systems
Propulsion Systems
Cameras
Batteries
Navigation Systems
Others
Breakup by Farming Environment:
Indoor
Outdoor
Breakup by Application:
Field Mapping
Variable Rate Application
Crop Scouting
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
3D Robotics Inc.
AeroVironment Inc.
AGCO Corporation
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
American Robotics Inc. (Ondas Holdings Inc.)
DJI
DroneDeploy
Parrot Drone SAS
PrecisionHawk, Trimble Inc.
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
