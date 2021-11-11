Ureteral Stents Market Report 2021-26 | Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Business Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group The global ureteral stents market is to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Ureteral Stents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global ureteral stents market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Ureteral stents assist in decreasing the pain associated with the blockage, allowing the kidney to function normally, and keeping the ureter open. They also aid in treating and managing conditions like kidney transplants, kidney stones, and urinary incontinence. Consequently, they are mainly utilized for draining urine from the kidney. Besides this, they are used in the treatment of prostate cancers and tumors around the world.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Due to the increasing number of individuals who consume alcohol, there is a rise in the incidences of kidney and ureteral stones worldwide. This, along with the growing number of renal transplants, represents one of the primary factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the rising concern about renal dysfunction is also catalyzing the demand for ureteral stents across the globe. Furthermore, leading market players are utilizing biodegradable materials in the manufacturing of ureteral stents. They are also focusing on reducing tissue irritation and stent migration during the procedure, which is creating a favorable market outlook.

Breakup by Product Type:

Open End Stents

Closed End Stents

Double J-Stent

Multiloop Stents

Breakup by Material:

Metallic Ureteral Stents

Polymer Ureteral Stents

Silicone Stents

Polyurethane Stents

Hybrid Stents

Breakup by Application:

Kidney Stones

Kidney Transplantation

Tumors

Urinary Incontinence

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biomerics

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Coloplast Ltd.

Cook Group Incorporated

Medline Industries Inc.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated.

