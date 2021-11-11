Biosensors Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Revenue

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global biosensors market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Biosensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global biosensors market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Biosensors refer to medical devices that are used to detect the presence of biological substances, such as biomolecules and microorganisms. They are embedded with an analyte, mediator, transducer and reader device to convert a biological response into an electrical signal. They are widely utilized to monitor disease progression and assist in drug discovery and forensic research. Apart from this, these devices also assist in the treatment of numerous chronic and lifestyle disorders by monitoring regular pathogenic activities in the body.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the healthcare sector. Along with this, continual technological advancements in the sector are creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the widespread integration of fluorescence tags and the increasing usage of nanomaterials, such as quartz and crystal, to improve the detection limit and sensitivity is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, significant investments by public and private authorities in the development of genomics and proteomics are also contributing to the market growth. Extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology are further acting as major growth-inducing factors.

Breakup by Product:

Wearable Biosensors

Non-Wearable Biosensors

Breakup by Technology:

Electrochemical Biosensors

Optical Biosensors

Piezoelectric Biosensors

Thermal Biosensors

Nanomechanical Biosensors

Others

Breakup by Application:

Blood Glucose Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Blood Gas Analysis

Pregnancy Testing

Drug Discovery

Infectious Disease Testing

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Point of Care Testing

Home Healthcare Diagnostics

Research Laboratories

Security and Biodefense

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Abbott Laboratories

AgaMatrix Inc. (WaveForm Technologies Inc)

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

General Electric Company

LifeScan Inc. (Platinum Equity LLC)

Medtronic PLC

Nova Biomedical Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

