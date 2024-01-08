Volunteer Peer Review Work Enhances Research and Open Science; Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic Surrey Canada
Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic Surrey Canada; Doing Volunteer Peer Review That Enhances Research Method, Grants, Projects and PublicationsSURREY, BC, CANADA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical research, open science, and other scientific publications require the contribution and guidance of good peer reviewers. Peer reviews usually improve the quality or success of research proposals, grants, methodology, and publications. Most of the seasoned peer reviewers are established academics and researchers who volunteer to provide their expertise; as exemplified by Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, a peer reviewer for many science journals.
Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist and interventional pain physician who trained in Nigeria, United Kingdom, USA, and South Korea. He is the clinical director of Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, a specialist clinic and research center in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic specialize in the management and research of chronic pain, insomnia, neuropathy, injury rehabilitation, public safety, road safety, substance addiction, public health, medicolegal science and perioperative care.
Dr Olu Bamgbade has performed volunteer peer reviews for PubMed-indexed science journals since 2006. He has reviewed research proposals and grant applications for the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) in the United Kingdom. In the last 9 years, he has completed 176 peer reviews for twelve PubMed-indexed science journals. Dr Bamgbade performs peer reviews for many journals that are based in Europe, USA, Australasia and Asia; including the British Journal of Anaesthesia, European Journal of Anaesthesiology, Obesity Surgery, British Medical Journal, Journal of Clinical Anesthesia, British Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, International Journal of Surgery, Journal of Clinical Medicine, Surgery for Obesity & Related Diseases, Australian & New Zealand Journal of Surgery, Drugs, and Journal of Biomedical Research.
Dr Bamgbade is a clinical professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has provided mentorship to doctors, and researchers in Nigeria, United Kingdom, Kenya, Zambia, Jamaica, Rwanda, USA and Canada. He connects with research collaborators via the ResearchGate and LinkedIn platforms. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, United Kingdom, Rwanda, Kenya, Jamaica, Zambia, Tanzania, USA, China, and Canada. Dr Bamgbade has published 43 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed medical journals.
