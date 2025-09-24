B.C. Doctor and Salem Pain Clinic Surrey Provide Personalized Care and Public Health Per Recent Data; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personalized healthcare is value-based care. At the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic , based in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, healthcare is never generic. Under the leadership of Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , the clinic is founded on two unwavering pillars: deeply personalized care for every patient and a bold mission to enhance public health and safety in the community. This forward-looking vision promotes value-based healthcare and psychosocial care, supported by local research and valid evidence.The Surrey Pain Clinic recognizes that pain, substance misuse, and functional impairment do not exist in isolation: they affect families, workplaces, and public spaces. That’s why every treatment plan at the clinic is tailored to the patient’s needs and designed to minimize broader societal risks and promote sustainable healing. This is highlighted in their 2025 peer-reviewed clinical study. The study, published in the SVOA Medical Research journal and involving more than 1,200 patients, revealed that individual patients received personalized therapy directly related to societal safety and risk management.Each patient at Salem Pain Clinic received a treatment plan shaped by their condition, lifestyle, health goals, and personal values. Whether for neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, spinal disorders, insomnia, or opioid dependency, their multimodal therapy model allows them to optimize patients medically, emotionally, and functionally. This individualized care involves interventional injections, tailored medication strategies, rehabilitation, behavioral support, and functional recovery planning. They collaborate with family physicians, specialists, mental health providers, and insurers to support each patient’s journey from intake to long-term wellness, according to the research evidence.At the Surrey Pain Clinic, patients seeking steroid-free options are provided magnesium-based injection therapy, which delivers pain relief without the long-term risks associated with corticosteroids. Steroid-free injections are ideal for patients with autoimmune conditions, diabetes, hemoglobinopathies, or steroid sensitivity. Additionally, the clinic’s opioid-sparing approach emphasizes non-opioid medications, nerve blocks, regenerative techniques, and behavioral therapies to minimize dependency while effectively managing pain. This personalized framework ensures that treatment is clinically appropriate and sustainable. This empowers patients to regain function and improve their quality of life.The work of the Salem Pain Clinic doesn’t stop at symptom relief: they contribute to the health and safety of the broader community by reducing pain-related risks. Many programs focus on road safety, workplace safety, family stability, and medical-legal assessments. They help patients safely return to work, complete medically necessary opioid tapering, restore driving fitness after substance misuse or sedation, and provide expert reports for custody hearings, personal injury, and workers’ compensation cases, per the clinical research data.By treating pain and associated behavioral health conditions responsibly, the Surrey Pain Clinic reduces the risks of impaired driving, workplace accidents, medication misuse, family disruption, and long-term disability. This makes the clinic a unique healthcare facility and a frontline partner in public safety. Furthermore, the clinic only treats government-insured patients without charging out-of-pocket costs to them.The Salem Pain Clinic ensures that low-income, unemployed, underemployed, and retired patients receive treatment without paying extra fees. Indeed, they believe that effective pain care is not a privilege; it’s a public good. Their mission is to provide accessible, personalized, and socially responsible care, because good pain management doesn’t just improve lives; it strengthens the foundation of a healthier, safer society.Dr. Olu Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 46 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr. Olu Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.

