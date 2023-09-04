Research Mentorship by Dr Bamgbade and Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic Canada; Efficient Medical Training and Career Boost
Clinical Research Mentorship by Dr Bamgbade and Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic Canada; Enhances Training, Career and Research Interests of Medical Professionals
Anesthesiology pain clinics should mentor medical students, doctors, researchers, and scientists; towards collaborative clinical research”SURREY, BC, CANADA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical research is beneficial to healthcare providers and utilizers. There may be challenges with clinical research; including methodology, funding, timeline, and data management issues. The challenges of research can be mitigated by international collaboration and mentorship; as exemplified by Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, Surrey Canada. Dr Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist and interventional pain physician who trained in Nigeria, Britain, USA, and South Korea. He is the medical director of Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, a specialist clinic and research center. He is a clinical professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. Dr Bamgbade has provided mentorship to doctors and researchers in Nigeria, United Kingdom, Canada, USA, Kenya, Jamaica, Rwanda, and Zambia. Dr Bamgbade connects with researchers via the ResearchGate and LinkedIn platforms.
In 2017, Dr Bamgbade mentored researchers in Canada and United Kingdom during a research on bariatric surgery analgesia and outcomes. (Perioperative Analgesia for Fast-Track Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery. Obes Surg. 2017;27:1828-1834. doi: 10.1007/s11695-017-2562-4. PMID: 28120147). This laudable research showed that multimodal intraoperative analgesia provides better postoperative pain relief, lesser complications and better surgical outcomes. It emphasized that multimodal analgesia minimizes opioid requirements and facilitates enhanced-recovery bariatric surgical care.
In 2017, Dr Bamgbade also mentored doctors in the United Kingdom during a research on obstructive sleep apnea and associated postoperative complications in gynecology cancer surgery patients (Obstructive sleep apnea and postoperative complications among patients undergoing gynecologic oncology surgery. Int J Gynaecol Obstet. 2017;138:69-73. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.12160. PMID: 28346681). This relevant study revealed that sleep apnea is common in gynecology cancer patients, especially obese patients. It indicated that sleep apnea is not significantly associated with postoperative complications in gynecology cancer patients.
In 2018, Dr Bamgbade mentored researchers in Canada and the United Kingdom during a research on antiemetic prophylaxis and bariatric surgery outcomes (Perioperative Antiemetic Therapy for Fast-Track Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery. Obes Surg. 2018;28:1296-1301. doi: 10.1007/s11695-017-3009-7. PMID: 29116559). This acclaimed research highlighted that multimodal intraoperative antiemetic prophylaxis will effectively minimize postoperative vomiting and gastrointestinal complications. The clinical research emphasized that multimodal antiemetic therapy certainly provides enhanced-recovery bariatric surgical care outcomes.
In 2021, Dr Bamgbade mentored researchers in Canada, Nigeria, and United Kingdom during a research on lidocaine swallow analgesia for chronic esophageal pain (Lidocaine swallow analgesia for severe painful prolonged esophageal disorders. Saudi J Anaesth. 2021;15:244-245. doi: 10.4103/sja.sja_11_21. PMID: 34188662). This innovative study showed that lidocaine swallow analgesia is more effective than oral analgesic and/or antacid medications.
In 2021, he also mentored doctors in Canada and United Kingdom during a research on the perioperative care of obstructive sleep apnea patients (Perioperative care of obstructive sleep apnea patients: A survey of European anesthesiologists. Saudi J Anaesth. 2021;15:101-108. doi: 10.4103/sja.sja_1010_20. PMID: 34188625). This interesting study revealed certain variations in anesthesiologists' perioperative care of sleep apnea patients. It recommended better perioperative care for sleep apnea patients.
In 2021, Dr Bamgbade mentored doctors in Nigeria, Kenya and USA during a study of tracheal extubation during the COVID-19 pandemic (Difficult tracheal extubation due to endotracheal tube malfunction: A challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. J Taibah Univ Med Sci. 2021;16:935-937. doi: 10.1016/j.jtumed.2021.05.002. PMID: 34121980). This relevant study highlighted and described the challenges of tracheal extubation and airway management during the pandemic.
In 2021, he also mentored doctors in Canada, Nigeria, Jamaica and United Kingdom during a research on sickle cell arthropathy (Delayed surgical diagnosis and treatment of severe sickle cell arthropathy: The need to raise clinicians' awareness. J Taibah Univ Med Sci. 2021;16:683-688. doi: 10.1016/j.jtumed.2021.04.007. PMID: 34690647). This acclaimed research showed the inadequate physician awareness and delayed surgical management of severe sickle cell arthropathy. It recommended better physician education regarding sickle cell management.
In 2022, Dr Bamgbade mentored researchers in Canada, Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda during a research on insomnia (Clonidine is better than zopiclone for insomnia treatment in chronic pain patients. J Clin Sleep Med. 2022;18:1565-1571. doi: 10.5664/jcsm.9930. PMID: 35112665). This laudable research highlighted that Clonidine is better than Zopiclone for insomnia treatment, especially in chronic pain patients.
In 2022, Dr Bamgbade also mentored doctors in Nigeria, Canada and Zambia during a research on facemask dermatosis (Facial topical cream promotes facemask tolerability and compliance during COVID-19 pandemic. J Taibah Univ Med Sci. 2022;17:441-447. doi: 10.1016/j.jtumed.2021.12.012. PMID: 35250427). This interesting research indicated that topical cream application may effectively reduce facemask dermatosis and promote facemask tolerability.
These nine research publications emphasize that anesthesiology pain clinics can effectively mentor medical students, doctors, researchers, and scientists; towards clinical research. This form of collaborative research is facilitated by networking via the ResearchGate and LinkedIn platforms. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic specialize in the management and research of pain, addiction, insomnia, neuropathy, injury rehabilitation, public safety, medicolegal and perioperative care. For guidance with writing research proposals or publications, researchers may consult the Manchester University Academic Phrasebank.
