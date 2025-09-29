B.C. Doctor and Salem Pain Clinic Surrey Address Patients’ Sociologic Challenges, Per Research Data; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade.

The Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey BC Canada, Mitigates Sociomedical Problems of Chronic Pain Patients; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

When pain clinics embrace both sociology and medicine, they transform conflict into compassion and challenges into resilience” — Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chronic pain is recognized as a clinical challenge. However, new evidence demonstrates that its impact extends beyond the medical sphere into complex sociological realities. A recent peer-reviewed research publication by the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada, has highlighted how pain clinic staff are increasingly exposed to harassment by patients. The research, led by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , revealed that one in ten patients in a pain clinic engaged in behaviors such as insults, threats, sexual misconduct, or retaliatory complaints. These acts were rarely the product of sheer hostility; instead, they reflected deeper socioeconomic and psychosocial struggles. Unemployment, ongoing disability claims, lack of access to primary care, and dependence on prescription medication often fueled patients’ frustration. These frustrations were then displaced onto clinicians trying to relieve pain.The recent peer-reviewed study underscores a truth that pain physicians and the Salem Pain Clinic know all too well: pain medicine is as much about sociology as it is about physiology. Patients do not present only with medical conditions; they arrive carrying stories of trauma, financial strain, and social dislocation. When those forces remain unaddressed, they manifest as anger and coercion in the clinic setting. Recognizing this, the Salem Pain Clinic has embraced an approach beyond the prescription pad. Their clinical staff acknowledge that effective care must combine medical treatment with strategies to manage the social pressures that drive patient behaviors or sociology.At the Surrey Pain Clinic, staff are trained to engage patients with compassion while upholding professional boundaries. Structured communication protocols are used to reduce misunderstandings, while counseling and referral pathways are used to address psychological distress that might otherwise be expressed through harassment. The clinic has combined different types of treatments like magnesium injections, non-opioid medications, muscle relaxants, and behavioral therapies, giving patients several proven options instead of relying on high-dose opioid therapy. These strategies expand treatment options and reduce the confrontational tensions that can arise when patients expect escalating prescriptions.For pain clinicians, the threat of harassment is not a minor inconvenience but a significant occupational hazard. It undermines morale, accelerates burnout, and risks driving skilled providers out of a specialty already marked by shortages. Harassment is also a governance issue, touching on legal liability, regulatory exposure, and public trust. If left unchecked, it threatens the sustainability of pain management services and the safety of both patients and providers. In this sense, harassment is not simply a behavioral matter but a healthcare risk management concern that must be addressed at an organizational and policy level.The Salem Pain Clinic is modeling how to respond to patients’ sociomedical challenges. Their work demonstrates that addressing the sociology of pain is as important as managing its biology. By combining social awareness with clinical excellence, they are building a model of care that defends patients' dignity while protecting physicians' safety. In doing so, they reaffirm that healthcare is not just about treating disease but about creating systems that allow healing relationships to flourish, even in the face of profound social challenges.Dr. Olu Bamgbade is a healthcare leader focused on value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 46 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr. Olu Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.

