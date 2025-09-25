B.C. Doctor and Salem Pain Clinic Surrey Use Magnesium Injection for Pain Therapy, Per New Research; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold stride toward value-based and patient-centered healthcare, a leading B.C. doctor at the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic uses magnesium injection therapy as a safe, effective, and steroid-free option for managing chronic pain. This innovative therapy is helping to reshape pain management for patients with arthritis, spinal disorders, fibromyalgia, and neuropathy. Conventional corticosteroid injections may not always be desirable for these and other conditions.Leading this innovative treatment is Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , the Medical Director of Salem Pain Clinic, who has championed magnesium as a therapeutic agent. Magnesium injection has powerful anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. Indeed, magnesium sulfate injection has shown results comparable to steroids in pain reduction and functional recovery, without the side effects linked to corticosteroid use. This is emphasized in their recent publication in the SVOA Medical Research journal.For patients at risk of complications from steroids —such as those who are immunocompromised, have sickle cell disease, diabetes, or recent infections— magnesium injection offers a safer alternative. Dr. Bamgbade’s clinical research, published in 2025, demonstrated that patients receiving magnesium therapy experienced a substantial reduction in pain. They also experienced improvements in sleep and mobility, all without any adverse effects. The Salem Pain Clinic makes safe, science-backed solutions accessible to everyone.At the Surrey Pain Clinic, magnesium injections are part of a comprehensive treatment plan that also includes steroid and non-steroid injections, oral pain medications, nerve block methods, and personalized care plans for patients. The addition of magnesium injection therapy broadens the clinic’s treatment arsenal. It also aligns with a value-based healthcare model, prioritizing safety, cost-effectiveness, and long-term patient outcomes. Magnesium injection therapy is a game-changer for patients who need pain relief without the risks of steroids.Indeed, magnesium injection therapy provides a safe, effective alternative to corticosteroids for managing pain. It reduces inflammation, alleviates nerve irritation, and supports muscle relaxation without the immune suppression or adverse systemic effects of steroid use. Magnesium is particularly beneficial for patients with chronic illnesses as it offers sustained relief and improved function. As a low-cost, well-tolerated therapy, it supports value-based care by maximizing outcomes while minimizing risks.Dr. Olu Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 46 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr. Olu Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.

