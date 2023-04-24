Science Collaboration by Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic Canada; On Insomnia, Pain, COVID, Obesity, Neurology, Surgery

Research Publications by Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic Canada; Good Contribution to Science of Insomnia, Pain, Obesity, Neurology, COVID, Perioperative Care
SURREY, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical research provides a crucial contribution to the development and delivery of effective healthcare. The challenges of research include ethical barriers, operational obstacles, regulatory difficulty, limited finances, inadequate patient population, unskilled personnel, and inadequate staffing. These limitations may be severe for small institutions, independent centers and individual researchers. However, the challenges may be mitigated by inter-institutional and interprofessional research collaboration. Research collaboration enhances the quality of research outcomes, interdisciplinary knowledge sharing, learning of new skills, and researchers' psychosocial health. Collaborative research can be successfully performed by small organizations; as shown by Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, Canada. Dr Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor and pain physician who trained in Nigeria, Britain, USA, and South Korea. He is the director of Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, a specialist clinic and research center. He is also an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe and North America.
In 2021, Dr Bamgbade, the Salem Pain Clinic and research collaborators published four research studies; which were led by Dr Bamgbade. In 2022, Dr Bamgbade and international research collaborators also published four scientific papers. All the research studies involved varied international teams of researchers. The researchers connected via LinkedIn professional networking platform. Most of the LinkedIn connections occurred in 2020, during COVID-19 pandemic isolation period. The networking provided professional and/or psychosocial benefits for the researchers.
The first scientific publication of 2021 involved a team of physicians in Canada and United Kingdom. It was published in Saudi Journal of Anaesthesia (Perioperative care of obstructive sleep apnea patients: A survey of European anesthesiologists. Saudi J Anaesth. 2021;15:101-108. doi: 10.4103/sja.sja_1010_20. PMID: 34188625; PMC8191277). This pertinent study evaluated the clinical practice of 2089 anesthesiologists, regarding the perioperative care of obese and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) patients. It revealed that anesthesiologists have variations in clinical practice and experience, regarding the perioperative care of obese or OSA patients. The study recommended that standardized anesthesia, surgical or perioperative care must be provided for obese and OSA patients.
The second research publication of 2021 involved a team of researchers in Canada, Nigeria, Jamaica and United Kingdom. It was published in Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences (Delayed surgical diagnosis and treatment of severe sickle cell arthropathy: The need to raise clinicians' awareness. J Taibah Univ Med Sci. 2021;16:683-688. doi: 10.1016/j.jtumed.2021.04.007. PMID: 34690647; PMC8498693). This relevant research evaluated the timeliness of surgical treatment of femoral head osteonecrosis, and the factors contributing to delayed hip arthroplasty in sickle cell disease (SCD) patients. It showed that 79% of SCD patients in Nigeria received diagnostic imaging and hip arthroplasty without delay, compared to 30% of patients in Britain and 1% of patients in Canada. The study concluded that inadequate physician awareness and delayed management of SCD hip arthropathy should be mitigated by better education for physicians.
The third research publication of 2021 involved a team of physicians in Canada, Nigeria, and United Kingdom. It was published in Saudi Journal of Anaesthesia (Lidocaine swallow analgesia for severe painful prolonged esophageal disorders. Saudi J Anaesth. 2021;15:244-245. doi: 10.4103/sja.sja_11_21. PMID: 34188662; PMC8191271). This reliable study evaluated the efficacy of lidocaine swallow analgesia in adult patients with chronic severe esophageal disease. It confirmed that lidocaine-laced drink is more effective at relieving severe esophageal pain; compared to oral analgesics, antacids and proton pump inhibitors. The study advised that lidocaine swallow analgesia should be provided for adult patients who have prolonged severe esophageal pain.
The fourth scientific publication of 2021 involved a team of physicians in Canada, Nigeria, Kenya and USA. It was published in Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences (Difficult tracheal extubation due to endotracheal tube malfunction: A challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. J Taibah Univ Med Sci. 2021;16:935-937. doi: 10.1016/j.jtumed.2021.05.002. PMID: 34121980; PMC8184289). This interesting report highlighted the challenges of tracheal extubation during COVID-19 pandemic. The study recommended multimodal measures to mitigate the risk of respiratory virus spread during airway management.
The first scientific publication of 2022 involved a team of researchers in Canada, Nigeria and Zambia. It was published in Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences (Facial topical cream promotes facemask tolerability and compliance during COVID-19 pandemic. J Taibah Univ Med Sci. 2022;17:441-447. doi: 10.1016/j.jtumed.2021.12.012. PMID: 35250427; PMC8881982). This original research examined the effects of different topical creams on facemask tolerability, and facemask-related dermatitis. Six non-prescription skin creams were evaluated; including petrolatum jelly, hydrocortisone cream, lidocaine gel, zinc oxide cream, arnica cream and diphenhydramine cream. The study concluded that topical creams promote facemask tolerability.
The second research publication of 2022 involved a team of researchers in Canada, Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda. It was published in Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine (Clonidine is better than zopiclone for insomnia treatment in chronic pain patients. J Clin Sleep Med. 2022;18:1565-1571. doi: 10.5664/jcsm.9930. PMID: 35112665; PMC9163629). This important research compared the safety and efficacy of Zopiclone versus Clonidine for insomnia treatment in chronic pain patients. It confirmed that Clonidine is better than Zopiclone in achieving lower pain, faster sleep onset, better sleep quality, longer sleep duration, lesser daytime tiredness, and better overall sleep.
The third scientific publication of 2022 involved a team of researchers in Canada, Kenya, Tanzania and China. It was published in Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience (The Contribution of HCN Channelopathies in Different Epileptic Syndromes, Mechanisms, Modulators, and Potential Treatment Targets: A Systematic Review. Front Mol Neurosci. 2022;15:807202. doi: 10.3389/fnmol.2022.807202. PMID: 35663267; PMC9161305). This study evaluated the role of hyperpolarization-activated cyclic nucleotide-gated (HCN) channelopathies in epilepsy.
The fourth scientific publication of 2022 involved a team of researchers in Canada and China. It was published in Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience (Attention-deficit/hyperactive disorder updates. Front Mol Neurosci. 2022;15:925049. doi: 10.3389/fnmol.2022.925049. PMID: 36211978; PMC9532551). This study evaluated the pathophysiologic pathways of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in childhood.
These eight scientific publications confirm that research can be accomplished by small or independent organizations; like the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic. This type of collaborative research is enhanced by networking via LinkedIn platform. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic specialize in the treatment and research of pain, insomnia, neurologic disorders and perioperative care.
