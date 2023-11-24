Promote Open Science and United Nations Sustainable Development Goal; Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic Surrey
Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic Surrey Canada; Recognized for Advances to Open Science and United Nations Sustainable Development GoalsSURREY, BC, CANADA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open science includes the unhindered sharing of scientific publications, research methodology, public health data, research software, computational algorithms, and scientific knowledge. Collaborative research is an effective method of contributing to open science; as exemplified by Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. Dr Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist and interventional pain physician who trained in Nigeria, Britain, USA, and South Korea. He is the medical director of Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, a specialist clinic and research center. He is also a clinical professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. Dr Bamgbade connects with research collaborators via the ResearchGate and LinkedIn platforms. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, United Kingdom, Canada, USA, Kenya, Jamaica, Rwanda, Zambia, Tanzania, and China.
Open science has the capacity to enhance societal progress and promote the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The UN adopted seventeen SDGs, with the objective to improve our world. The SDGs are a global call to action to end inequity and poverty, protect our planet, and enable everyone to enjoy health and prosperity. Most of Dr Bamgbade’s research publications have contributed to open science. Some of his open science research publications have been recognized, by the Elsevier academic publishing company, as contributing to the advancement of the United Nations SDGs. Dr Bamgbade’s publications were linked to the United Nations SDG number-3. The United Nations SGD 3 aims to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”.
One of the open science publications involved a team of researchers in Nigeria, Jamaica, Canada and United Kingdom. It was published in the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences (Delayed surgical diagnosis and treatment of severe sickle cell arthropathy: The need to raise clinicians' awareness. J Taibah Univ Med Sci. 2021;16:683-688. doi: 10.1016/j.jtumed.2021.04.007. PMID: 34690647; PMC8498693). This important research evaluated the timeliness of surgical treatment of femoral head osteonecrosis, and the factors contributing to delayed hip arthroplasty in sickle cell disease (SCD) patients. It revealed that 79% of SCD patients in Nigeria received diagnostic imaging and hip arthroplasty without delay, compared to 30% of patients in Britain and 1% of patients in Canada. The study concluded that inadequate physician awareness and delayed management of SCD hip arthropathy should be mitigated by better education for physicians.
Another open science publication involved a team of physicians in Nigeria, Kenya, Canada and USA. It was published in the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences (Difficult tracheal extubation due to endotracheal tube malfunction: A challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. J Taibah Univ Med Sci. 2021;16:935-937. doi: 10.1016/j.jtumed.2021.05.002. PMID: 34121980; PMC8184289). This interesting clinical report highlighted the challenges of tracheal extubation during the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The scientific report recommended the use of multimodal measures to mitigate the risk of respiratory virus spread during clinical airway management.
These open science publications confirm that the availability of free scientific knowledge can play a cardinal role in achieving a sustainable and equitable future for every person or population. These publications were facilitated by collaborative research. Collaborative research may be enhanced by networking via the ResearchGate and LinkedIn platforms. More scientists and researchers should network via the ResearchGate and LinkedIn platforms. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic specialize in the management and research of pain, insomnia, neuropathy, addiction, injury rehabilitation, public safety, medicolegal science and perioperative care.
The United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) include: SDG 1= End poverty in all its forms everywhere; SDG 2= End hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition; SDG 3= Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages; SDG 4= Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all; SDG 5= Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls; SDG 6= Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all; SDG 7= Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all; SDG 8= Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all; SDG 9= Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation; SDG 10= Reduce inequality within and among countries; SDG 11= Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable; SDG 12= Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns; SDG 13= Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts; SDG 14= Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development; SDG 15= Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss; SDG 16= Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all level; SDG 17= Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.
