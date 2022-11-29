Insomnia Research by Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic Canada; Clonidine is Better Than Zopiclone for Insomnia Treatment
Clinical Research by Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade; Clonidine Provides Effective Treatment for Insomnia and Reduces Addiction to Sedatives
Clonidine provides better sleep and outcomes; it reduces addiction to Zopiclone and sedatives”SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A clinical research study has revealed that Clonidine is better than Zopiclone for insomnia treatment in adult chronic pain patients. The critically acclaimed research was led and authored by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade at the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.
Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor, and specialist interventional pain physician who trained in Nigeria, Britain, USA, France and South Korea Profile. Dr. Bamgbade is the medical director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, a specialist interventional pain clinic, and research center SalemClinic. The innovative clinical research was published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine JCSM.
This original research study compared the safety and efficacy of Zopiclone versus Clonidine for insomnia treatment in adult chronic pain patients. Zopiclone is a sedative or sleep medication that acts in a similar way to benzodiazepines by increasing the transmission of the inhibitory neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid in the brain. However, Zopiclone is associated with significant adverse effects such as prolonged tiredness, amnesia, confusion, depression, hallucination, sleep-walking, nightmares, falls, paradoxical excitation, headache, addiction, and withdrawal syndrome. Clonidine is an α2-adrenoreceptor agonist medication that is used to treat hypertension, anxiety, bruxism, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, substance withdrawal, restless legs, nightmares, hot flush, and spasticity. Clonidine produces mild side effects of dry mouth and postural dizziness.
"The interesting research showed that Clonidine is better than Zopiclone in achieving lower pain score, faster sleep onset, better sleep quality, longer sleep duration, lesser tiredness on waking in the morning, and better overall sleep score," said Dr. Bamgbade. "The study highlighted that adverse effects are significantly commoner with Zopiclone; including collapse, falls, confusion, amnesia, mood disorder, hallucination, nightmares, nocturnal restlessness, and headache. The minor side effect of dry mouth is commoner with Clonidine. Clonidine is significantly better than Zopiclone regarding sleep quality, pain relief, tolerability profile, and patient safety; and these outcomes are particularly beneficial in chronic pain patients," affirmed Dr. Bamgbade. "Therefore, Clonidine should be prescribed as a better and safer alternative to Zopiclone for insomnia treatment. This will improve the overall health of millions of people with insomnia; and reduce addiction to Zopiclone and similar sedatives."
Based in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic is a specialist interventional pain clinic and research center that provides multimodal pain management, interventional pain treatment, substance misuse therapy, insomnia treatment, and preoperative optimization therapy.
