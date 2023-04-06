Insomnia Research by Dr Bamgbade and Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic; Comparison of Lemborexant, Clonidine and Zopiclone

Clinical Research by Dr Bamgbade and Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic; Lemborexant and Clonidine Therapy for Insomnia
SURREY, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An original clinical research study has compared Lemborexant, Clonidine and Zopiclone for insomnia treatment. The prospective crossover cohort study was performed by Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor and specialist pain physician who trained in Nigeria, Britain, USA, France and South Korea Profile . Dr Bamgbade is the medical director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, a specialist pain clinic and research center SalemClinic .
A previous study, that was published by Dr Bamgbade, compared Clonidine and Zopiclone for insomnia treatment in chronic pain patients JCSM . The current study compared the efficacy and safety of Lemborexant, Clonidine and Zopiclone; for insomnia treatment in chronic pain patients. Lemborexant is a new prescription sleep medication and is a dual orexin receptor antagonist type of sedative. Lemborexant has a long elimination half-life that is greater than 18 hours. Clonidine is an α2-adrenoreceptor agonist type of medication that is used to treat insomnia, nightmares, anxiety, bruxism, hypertension, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, substance withdrawal, restless legs, spasticity and hot flushes. Clonidine has predictable effects and duration of action. Zopiclone is a sleep medication which acts in a similar way to benzodiazepines by increasing the transmission of the inhibitory neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain. Zopiclone causes adverse effects such as amnesia, nightmares, fatigue, headache, hallucination, confusion, depression, sleep-walking, falls, paradoxical excitation, addiction and withdrawal syndrome.
The current research study is registered on the ClinicalTrials.gov Protocol Registration and Results System; with identification number NCT05618002. The study compared the clinical effects of Lemborexant, Clonidine and Zopiclone on pain score, sleep onset, sleep quality, sleep duration, tiredness on waking in the morning, and overall sleep score. The research study recorded medication adverse effects, especially on the central nervous system. The study also monitored medication tolerability profile, patient safety, and other clinical outcomes.
Based in Surrey, BC, Canada; Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic is a specialist pain clinic and research center that provides multimodal pain management, interventional pain treatment, substance misuse therapy, insomnia treatment and preoperative optimization therapy. Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor, specialist pain physician and the director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic. For further information; salem.painclinic@gmail.com
