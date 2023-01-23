Submit Release
Megola Signs LOI with Medesol Global LLC

Acquires: Revolutionary durable coatings with persistent anti-microbial and odor control properties

Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)

Another big milestone for the company as we continue to add new groundbreaking product technologies to our portfolio.
— CEO, Robert Gardiner
BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- : Megola Inc. (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines entered into a Letter of Intent regarding potential Purchase, License of Intellectual Property, Product Lines, Manufacturing and Other Specified Assets of MEDESOL GLOBAL INC.

“Another big milestone for the company as we continue to add new groundbreaking product technologies to our portfolio. We have built a solid management and advisory teams that will expand all our product sales to global markets”, states CEO Robert Gardiner.

Key items:
o The Purchaser will use diligent commercially reasonable efforts to complete its due diligence efforts within thirty (30) days following the execution in full of this Letter of Intent (the “Diligence Period”).
o List of MedeSol Global Inc. Product Lines:

Technology Description:
MedeSol proprietary process technology enabling the modification of surfaces (soft and hard, porous and non-porous) and granular substrates (zeolites, bentonites, vermiculites, corncob pith, superabsorbent polymer “SAP”, packing materials, and other susceptible porous organic and inorganic particulates so as to control offensive malodors and microbial contamination. MedeSol technology for this purpose is protected by US Patent application 63/342,299 filed March 2022 for the use of 1 chloro, 2,2,5,5 tetramethylimidazolidonone-4 one (available globally only from MedeSol), and industrial chemical formulation and processing confidential know-how, including the use of 1 chloro, 2, 4 imidazolidinedione for the purpose of surfaces and SAP and other granular or fibrous substrate modification. Odor control using these chemistries and other proprietary chlorine-based formulations does not rely on perfume or masking additives. Includes combinations of the above technology with ProtekSol (SiO2) technology.

o Household Care
o Household Disinfectants (requires EPA registration)
• Specifically excludes medical and healthcare applications

o Food Preservation
o Pet Care
o Automotive
o Commercial and Industrial Odor Control
o Air Filtration
o Personal hygiene (e.g., underarm, foot odor products, baby diapers)
• Specifically excludes medical and healthcare applications such as incontinence and feminine hygiene devices

RAW MATERIALS:
o 4,000 pounds of MedeSol Oxidizing Powder x $1.90 each = $7,600, located in Issaquah, WA at MedeSol warehouse
o 45,696 24oz bottles of Hypochlorous Acid Spray x $1.50 = $68,544 located in Chicago, IL at 3rd party warehouse


LATEST NEWS:
Megola Introduces its Key Management Figures
Megola appoints Joshua Johnston as COO CFO
Megola Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with GS Capital Blends


For more information Contact:

John MacLeod
Megola, Inc.
+1 888-587-1698
