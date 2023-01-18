Megola Introduces its Key Management Figures
Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines re-introduces its key Management positions.
About Robert Gardiner, CEO/President
Bob Gardiner is a seasoned professional with over 30 years experience in business development, operations, marketing, and distribution. He has been personally responsible and involved in several start-ups in its development and ultimately the buyouts in several Canadian corporations. He has worked in alliance with a major Investment bank to access and evaluate potential acquisitions for clients. Bob has also worked with Danone Group (a multinational corporation listed on Euronext Paris and a component of the CAC 40 stock market index) in a management position after his Company was acquired by the Fortune Global 500 Group.
The Company is confident that through his vast experience and business acumen, Bob will guide and direct Megola with the similar successes he has had with his past endeavours. He understands the potential & importance that the advanced Health Product Technologies and Services opportunities that Megola is engaged in and how it will bring these products and services into several vertical markets being established.
Bob also has a strong understanding of the Company’s planned acquisitions and direction and expansion of its portfolio companies and how to harness and build on their value. MEGOLA feels fortunate to have a leader of his stature and we welcome him to further build out on the management team.
About Joshua Johnston, COO, CFO
Joshua is an entrepreneurial executive who brings over 20 years of experience in a wide range of finance and business functions within the consumer goods industry, having held several senior positions from VP of Operations, EVP of Global Business Development, COO and CEO, for both national and international corporations. Joshua’s authentic and data-driven approach to achieving aggressive business growth has helped companies maximize profitability, operational efficiencies, and enterprise value through capital raising and global expansions.
Prior to joining Megola, Joshua was EVP of Global Business Development at Briotech Inc; the global leader of the HOCl industry. Here he facilitated partnership with communities around the globe to generate local production of reliable BrioHOCl™ through their patented WHISH Systems for the disinfection, health, cosmetic, and pet care markets.
As CEO of OxiScience, Joshua was brought on board to restructure the financial systems, clean up legal agreements, and drive operating efficiencies for the early-stage, fast-growing startup with a patented odor control technology. Joshua successfully negotiated and executed multiple rounds of equity investment and a convertible note, led record revenue growth and market share capture across the pet and home care industries through focused sales on Amazon and Chewy.com, and grew monthly revenues by 3x over 2 years at the company.
During his tenure at HaloSource, Inc. Joshua held multiple roles including Director of Finance and VP of Operations at the innovative water technology company with three business units; Drinking Water, Recreational Water and Environmental Water. It was during his tenure here that Joshua was instrumental in complex capital market transactions including fund-raising efforts and M&A of $125 million in multiple rounds of financing comprised of $30M in private Series A, B, C, D and convertible debt, $15M Pre-IPO, and a $80M Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2010.
Joshua holds a Master of Business Administration, with a focus in Technology Management, from the University of Washington where he continues to serve as a mentor for current students.
Recent NEWS:
Megola Adds 4 Key Members to Advisory Board Positions
Megola Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with Medesol Global Inc
Megola Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with GS Capital Blends LLC
