Megola Completes Successful Pilot Scale-Up Field Testing of its Patent-Pending Odor Control (SAPs)

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines announced the successful completion of its Pilot Scale-up Field Testing with its patent-pending Odor Control (SAPs) for Baby Diapers, Adult Incontinence and Feminine Hygiene Products. The odor control personal hygiene products were provided to a group of incontinent human volunteers in the USA.
Superabsorbent Polymer granules (SAP) are used annually in diapers and pads of all types, in a global industry with an annual turnover of more than $100 billion “It’s been a long time coming but controlling embarrassing odors from incontinence garments and feminine hygiene products is about to become a reality at last. We have perfected a simple method of coating the superabsorbent polymer granules (SAP) that stops odor formation in its tracks,” said Dr. Jeff Williams, Megola Advisory board and Chief Science Officer of MedeSol Global.
The successful pilot project involved several hundred prototypes of the adult incontinence diapers that were produced and provided to a group of incontinent human volunteers in the USA. The effectiveness of the odor control was quickly recognized by both them and their caregivers when these were worn instead of their regular hygiene products. Prolonged wear caused no irritation of sensitive areas of skin. Skin irritation testing conducted by an independent contractor according to an FDA approved protocol is underway, with results due shortly. As an added benefit, discarded, used devices no longer smell in the disposal chain.
Extensive laboratory testing of the patent-pending coated SAP granules Megola acquired from Medesol Global has been completed by scientists at two major universities. Using analytical chemistry and microbiology they demonstrated that malodorant compounds associated with diaper odor could be directly modified by the granules to form non-odorous reaction products, and that both the microbes and the enzymes they use to create malodors are also rapidly inactivated. The results will be submitted for publication in a peer reviewed scientific journal.
