Megola Signs Exclusive Global Supply and Distribution Agreement with Leader in Mobile Device Protection Coatings
Global Distribution Deal: Revenues of $10 million for Revolutionary Mobile Phone Protection Technology
Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)
This is a big milestone for the company as it’s the first major distribution deal for our technology licensed from MedeSol Global”BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines entered into an Exclusive Global Supply Agreement with an industry leader in Liquid Glass Screen Protection for mobile devices. These wipe-on products provide scratch, shatter, and impact resistance to all types of handheld device screens.
“This is a big milestone for the company as it’s the first major distribution deal for our technology licensed from MedeSol Global,” said CEO Robert Gardiner. “It will make an immediate financial impact with orders expected next quarter at which time we plan to announce the name of our partner. They have asked us to keep their name confidential until after the launch.”
Key terms:
• Global Exclusivity for Mobile and Handheld Device Protection Products.
• Over $10,000,000 USD minimum purchase commitment over 5 years with specific annual quotas.
• 5-Year Term with automatic 5-year renewals at the same or greater minimum volume commitment.
• Initial products are two formulations of the MedeSol/SiO2 Phone Protect, with additional applications and markets already in discussion between the parties.
About the Durable Protective Liquid Glass Coatings:
Proprietary, safe, extremely cost-effective, ultra-thin glass coatings that can be used to protect almost any surface, hard or soft, anchor the Megola LG (liquid glass) business in place as the premier protective coating provider in the world.
