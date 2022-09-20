Megola Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with Medesol Global Inc
Acquires: “ProtekSol” SiO2 Technologies, $40,600 Material Inventory. Immediate Revenue Stream with Liquid Glass Product
Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)
We are executing our business plan in a clear and precise manner as we add another big milestone for the company”BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines has signed definitive agreement regarding the Purchase, License of Intellectual Property, Product Lines, Manufacturing and Other Specified Assets of Medesol Global Inc.
— CEO, Robert Gardiner
“We are executing our business plan in a clear and precise manner as we add another big milestone for the company. Phase 1 of acquiring product lines from Medesol Global Inc is complete. We still have products to acquire from Medesol Global in near future. The Sio2 blends also bring immediate sale revenues with liquid glass blend being sold to a National distribution client. We have built a solid management team, expanded our product lines and now expect gigantic upside towards vertical sales in these massive global markets”, states CEO Robert Gardiner.
List of MedeSol Global Inc. Product Lines :
“ProtekSol” SiO2 Technologies (Trade Secrets & Patents Pending): Referred to as Liquid Glass, is based on Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) (quartz glass) in solution (water or alcohol depending on application). “In Solution” means higher performance and improved environmental safety compared competing Liquid Glass products that use controversial “Nano Particles”. Sand at the beach and the stone around us are made of SiO2. The coatings are inert, meaning it comes from the earth and returns with no ill effects making the technology safe to the environment.
1) Hard Surfaces: Protects, Waterproofs & Keeps Surfaces Cleaner Longer
a. Metal
b. Stone
c. Plastic
d. Glass
e. Seed
f. Textile
g. Universal
h. Surface
2) Textiles: Waterproofs & Protects from UV damage
a. Clothing
b. Medical garments, bedding etc.
c. Furniture & Mattresses
d. Industrial: Canvas, Tents etc.
www.sio2international.com
MEDESOL compensation:
Medesol Global Inc receives 25,000 Restricted PFD D shares with a stated value of $10 per share. Megola’s BOD will also determine future royalties to Medesol Global per specific product sales generated.
Stock information here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/overview
