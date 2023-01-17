Submit Release
Megola appoints Joshua Johnston to serve as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Strengthens Management Team

Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)

To add Joshua as COO, CFO of Megola Inc is a huge win for our company.”
— CEO, Robert Gardiner
BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megola Inc. (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines adds Joshua Johnston as CFO, COO positions.

“To add Joshua as COO, CFO of Megola Inc is a huge win for our company. The son of Medesol’s founder Simon Johnston, Joshua will help lead an already strong management team which has built an impressive portfolio of product lines, which Joshua has a tremendous background knowledge of and will ensure exciting future business developments as well as streamline our internal corporate governances”, states CEO Robert Gardiner.

About Joshua:

Joshua brings two decades of experience building and launching brands and products in the consumer goods industry, as well as a solid background in operations leadership and complex capital market transactions including M&A and IPOs. His authentic and data-driven approach to achieving aggressive business growth has also benefited his companies in the areas of capital raising and global expansions. Joshua holds a Master of Business Administration, with a focus in Technology Management, from the University of Washington where he continues to serve as a mentor for current students.

“Megola is sticking to its business plan and will announce next product acquisitions, product supply agreement news being cleared by counsel. We want to ensure everything is completed properly as we move the company to next phase” continues Gardiner

LATEST NEWS:

Megola Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with Medesol Global Inc
Megola Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with GS Capital Blends LLC


John MacLeod
Megola, Inc.
+1 888-587-1698
email us here
