Megola CEO to Update Shareholders on Expansion of Recent Product Acquisitions and Company’s Ongoing Business Plan

Series of News Releases on Future Developments & Strategies

"I will be giving shareholders further pertinent information regarding each product division acquired, their vertical markets and our expected goals, strategies, and attractive sales target"
— CEO, Robert Gardiner
BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines will be updating shareholders through a series of news releases on recent acquisitions, related vertical sales markets and company’s future strategies.

“It has been a rewarding experience building back Megola with the several acquisitions in pursuit of completing the business plan our management team had put together. We are heading into exciting times for the company and its shareholders. I will be giving shareholders further pertinent information regarding each product division acquired, their vertical markets and our expected goals, strategies, and attractive sales targets”, states CEO Robert Gardiner.


History of Acquisitions

Deodorizing/Sanitizing Unit
Megola Inc. Acquiring Deodorizing / Sanitizing Technology

CBD Product Lines
Megola Inc Acquiring CBD Product Line Brand, Balanced2day (B2D)

Specialty Coffee/CBD line
Megola Confirms 2 Acquisition Product Lines

Eco Fire Blends
Megola Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with GS Capital Blends LLC
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/573835054/megola-signs-definitive-agreement-with-gs-capital-blends-llc

Sio2 Coating Product lines
Megola Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with Medesol Global Inc
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/591714138/megola-signs-definitive-agreement-with-medesol-global-inc

Persistent Anti-Microbial and Odor Control Coatings
Megola Acquires Revolutionary Durable Odor Control Coatings from Medesol Global LLC
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/615373200/megola-acquires-revolutionary-durable-odor-control-coatings-from-medesol-global-llc

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Textiles & Fabric Industry


