GS Capital Blends LLC Agrees to Return PFD Held Stock of Megola Inc Back to Treasury
25,000 PFD Stock returned and to be used for future product acquisitions
Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”), a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines has received 25,000 of PFD D shares back from GS Capital Blends LLC to be used for future product line acquisitions.
“As a large shareholder of Preferred stock in Megola Inc, GS Capital Blends understands the need to keep the companies stock issuances at acceptable valuation levels but more importantly understands management's drive to increase shareholder value through product acquisitions. These shares will go to the next acquisition of product lines and thus not increase the overall stock structure of the company as it currently sits today,” states Megola CEO Robert Gardiner.
https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/security
