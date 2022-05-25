Megola Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with GS Capital Blends LLC
Acquires: Next Generation product lines from Antimicrobials to Eco-Fire Blends
Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)
We are executing our business plan in a clear and precise manner as we add another big milestone for the company and progress into the walk/run phases.”BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines has signed definitive agreement regarding the Purchase, License of Intellectual Property, Product Lines, Manufacturing and Other Specified Assets of GS Capital Blends LLC.
— CEO, Robert Gardiner
“We are executing our business plan in a clear and precise manner as we add another big milestone for the company and progress into the walk/run phases. We will continue to acquire next generation products as we still have final due diligence with Medesol Global Inc. as per our extended LOI with them. We have built a solid management team, expanded our product lines and now expect gigantic upside towards vertical sales in these massive global markets”, states CEO Robert Gardiner.
• List of Acquired Product Lines
• 24 hr Hand Purifier (non-alcohol, non-benzalkonium, non-triclosan)
• Eco Surface Spray, Eco Surface/Air Spray
• Organic Bedbug/Dustmite Eco Kill
• Lithium Battery Fire-Gel
• Fire Deterrent Products- DF21 (variations), DF31(variations), DF11e Extinguisher Additive
• Cassava Powder Fire Extinguishant
• Fire Blanket/Smoke Hood Survival Bag
• Fire Extinguishant Super Absorbent Pellets
• ClearShield Wood Treatment (fire, mold, mildew, water repellant)
GS Capital Blends LLC receives 75,000 Restricted PFD D shares with a stated value of $10 per share. Megola’s BOD will also determine future royalties to GSCB per specific product sales generated.
List of MedeSol Global Inc. LOI Product Lines
“ProtekSol” SiO2 Technologies Referred to as Liquid Glass, is based on Silicon Dioxide (SiO2)
Hard Surfaces: Protects, Waterproofs & Keeps Surfaces Cleaner Longer
a. Metal
b. Stone
c. Plastic, Sunglasses
d. Glass - Cell Phones
2) Textiles: Waterproofs & Protects from UV damage
a. Clothing
b. Medical garments, bedding
c. Furniture & Mattresses
d. Industrial: Canvas, Tents
“MedeSol” Technologies
Persistent disinfection in Medical & Commercial/Industrial applications.
These “highly effective” & “safe to use” anti-microbial solutions are proven to quickly neutralize the most “difficult to Kill” Viruses & Bacteria months after application on most surfaces!
1) Odor Control: Eliminates Organic Odors with no Smell or Perfumes
a. Pet, Home, Auto, Commercial, etc.
2) Food Security
a. Extends life of produce from field to market
b. Deodorizes home and commercial refrigerators while extending life of produce
3) Persistent Surface Disinfectants
4) MedeSol + ProtekSol + Super Absorbent Polymers (SAPs):
Creates very cost effective, safe, odorless and anti-microbial “revolutionary” products:
a. Diapers & Feminine Hygiene Products: Eliminates Odors, Prevents enzymes from creating ammonia, Anti-microbial, Safe
b. Absorbent Pads for Home & Hospital: Eliminates odors, Anti-microbial
c. Bio-Hazard Spill Pads & Granules: Neutralizes bacteria & viruses while cleaning up spills
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding MGON’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for MGON’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding MGON’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond MGON’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
