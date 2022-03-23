Megola Adds 4 Key Members to Advisory Board Positions
Strengthens Management Team
Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)
To assemble and have these 4 individuals added to our existing team is a tremendous acquisition for the company.”BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megola Inc. (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines adds 4 new key members to its Advisory Board.
— CEO, Robert Gardiner
“To assemble and have these 4 individuals added to our existing team is a tremendous acquisition for the company. With our recent product line additions our team will maneuver the company into the global marketplace and strengthen Shareholder value”, states CEO Robert Gardiner.
The Board of Directors of the Company appointed Mark Pacchini, Simon Johnston, Prof. Jeffrey F. Williams Ph.D., and Bruce Johnston to company Advisory Board positions.
BIOs:
Mark Pacchini
Currently an adjunct professor at Northwestern University and Carthage college. Serves on the boards of the Minnesota Wild — NHL hockey, the Off The Street Club and OKRP Advertising. Prior, Mr. Pacchini was Director of Corporate Partnerships at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. Mr. Pacchini was the President and Chief Executive Officer of rVue Holdings, Inc. up until 2017. Mr. Pacchini retired from DraftFCB in 2012 after 32 years with the advertising and communications company. During that time, he held several key positions — some simultaneously. Mr. Pacchini served as President of the Asia Pacific Region from 2009 to 2012 and led a period of significant growth — both revenue and profit — in China. In 1995, Mr. Pacchini co-led a team that won the S.C. Johnson global business. As a result, the account went from a handful of brands in 12 countries to over 20 brands in 80-plus countries. In order to provide world-class service across the planet, Mr. Pacchini and his team opened offices in Brazil and set up “affiliates” in Eastern Europe, including Russia. From 1995 to 2011, SCJ grew to be the largest global account at DraftFCB and one of the top five at IPG. At its peak, the account brought in approximately $100 million in annual revenue and had over 425 full-time equivalents — FTEs. Mr. Pacchini earned his master’s degree in advertising from Northwestern University and was presented with the Harrington Award as the program’s top student. He also received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University. He graduated magna cum laude with majors in both business and communications.
Simon E. Johnston,
Co-founder of MedeSol, Inc. and holds 7 U.S. patents, including several on polymer chemistry. Across 35 years as a healthcare and textile entrepreneur, he has expertise in international and domestic chemistry technology licensing.
Prof. Jeffrey F. Williams Ph.D
Prof. Jeffrey F. Williams has spent 27 years as an instructor of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics at Michigan State University. He was a Member of the Board of Counselors to NIAID, US NIH, and has served as a consultant to the WHO. Author of more than 200 scientific papers and textbook chapters, Professor Williams holds 10 patents.
Bruce Johnston
Bruce Johnston founded SiO2 International Inc. and served as its CEO for the last 10 years.
Bruce developed a proprietary, safe, ultra-thin glass coating that can be used to protect almost
any surface, and the coatings have found successful applications in multiple industries. With
over 30 years of diverse business experience, his knowledge of material science, nanotech
development, manufacturing processes and sales strategy has opened up a wide range of
applications and opportunities. His extensive experience in client/vendor relations, product
development and his visionary perspective fit him for a key place in the management of MedeSol
LLC.
*Bruce Johnston is not related to Simon Johnston
https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/disclosure
Stock information here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/overview
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding MGON's plans, objectives, future opportunities for MGON's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding MGON's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond MGON's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
John MacLeod
Megola, Inc.
+1 888-587-1698
admin@megolacorp.com
