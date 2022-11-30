Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market 2022 | Top Companies Overview, Regional Analysis, Revenue, CAGR Growth by 2027

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Global Report

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market size reached US$ 1.85 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 2.76 Bn, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% (2022-27).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzer industry?

What is blood gas and electrolyte analyzer?

Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers represent the medical devices customized for determining several parameters in a whole blood sample, including potential hydrogen (pH), blood gas (partial pressure of carbon dioxide and oxygen), metabolites, and electrolytes. In terms of modality, they are available in benchtop and portable models. Blood gas and electrolyte analyzer products are effective in detecting metabolic imbalances and the measurement of renal and cardiac functions. They aid in measuring the acid-base balance of a patient, diabetes, drug consumption, etc. Blood gas and electrolyte analyzer instruments are cost-effective and provide accurate and fast results. Consequently, they find extensive applications across various establishments, such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, etc.

Impact of COVID-19:

What is the major drivers for the blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market?

The escalating number of patients in operating rooms, intensive care units (ICUs), and emergency departments is primarily driving the blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population and the elevating demand for high throughput, integrated, and automated systems are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the growing product usage with laboratory information systems and electronic medical records for streamlining the workflow and enabling effective monitoring of patient health is also positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating investments by key market players to develop portable product variants with easy-to-use features and minimum maintenance requirements and the shifting preferences toward point-of-care testing (POCT) are expected to propel the blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, modality and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Analyzers

• Consumables

Breakup by Modality:

• Benchtop

• Portable

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

• Abbott Laboratories Inc.

• Dalko Diagnostics

• Erba Group (Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.)

• Medica Corporation

• Nova Biomedical Corporation

• OPTI Medical Systems Inc. (IDEXX Laboratories)

• Radiometer Medical ApS (Danaher Corporation)

• Roche Holding AG

• Siemens AG

• WerfenLife S.A.

