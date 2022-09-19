Energy Management System Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Energy Management System Market Report

The global energy management system market size reached US$ 41.66 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 92.13 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 13.40% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Energy Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds the global energy management system market size reached US$ 41.66 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 92.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40% during 2022-2027.

An energy management system (EMS) is a system of computer-aided tools used by operators of utility grids to control, monitor and optimize the performance of the transmission or generation systems. Some common types of EMS are home, building and industrial. It contains various components, including consumption monitors, a monitoring control app, a smart panel and smart circuits.

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

Global Energy Management System Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the extensive usage of energy management systems in residential buildings to control and monitor the energy needs and enhance the overall performance and energy efficiency of the buildings. Additionally, the escalating demand for EMS in enterprises to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce operational costs is propelling the market growth.

Besides this, the rising awareness amongst the masses regarding optimization and energy efficiency on account of the increasing energy consumption is another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the implementation of several government initiatives emphasizing sustainable energy usage and the rapid development of smart cities are also creating a positive market outlook.

Global Energy Management System Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

C3.ai Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, type, application and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Type:

• Home Energy Management Systems

• Building Energy Management Systems

• Industrial Energy Management Systems

Breakup by Application:

• Energy Generation

• Energy Transmission

• Energy Monitoring

Breakup by End User:

• Energy and Utilities

• IT and Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

