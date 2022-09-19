High-Throughput Screening Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global High-Throughput Screening Market Report

global high-throughput screening market size reached US$ 21.35 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 35.53 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 8.60% (2022-27).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “High-throughput Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global high-throughput screening market size reached US$ 21.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 35.53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.60% during 2022-2027.

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a drug discovery procedure that allows mechanical testing of various chemical and natural compounds for a biological target. It relies on plate readers, liquid handling devices, robotics, dedicated software, etc., for data processing and instrumentation control. HTS enables high-speed automation, sample minimization, single-molecule, and low background signal detection. It assists scientists in generating and utilizing large datasets for answering complex biological questions. As a result, HTS finds widespread applications in target validation, pharmaceuticals, biotech and academic institutes, and identifying genes that modulate a particular biological pathway.

Global High-throughput Screening Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating requirement for this procedure to minimize the time required for manufacturing a drug and the development of new medicines for treating several life-threatening diseases are primarily driving the high-throughput screening market. Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies to invest in the latest technologies, such as clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), microplate-free approach, RNA interference (RNAi), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), etc., is further augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, the growing popularity of the time-resolved Forster resonance energy transfer (TR-FRET) version of the transcreener assay for various enzymes is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of label-free procedures to provide simple methods for studying complex biological pathways and reduce the risk of medicine failure caused by toxicity is expected to bolster the high-throughput screening market in the coming years.

Global High-throughput Screening Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Axxam S.p.A, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Incorporated, Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin), Perkinelmer Inc., Sygnature Discovery, Tecan Group Ltd. and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, technology, products and services, applications and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

• Ultra-High-Throughput Screening

• Cell-Based Assays

• Lab-on-a-Chip

• Label-Free Technology

Breakup by Products and Services:

• Instruments

• Reagents and Kits

• Services

Breakup by Applications:

• Target Identification and Validation

• Primary and Secondary Screening

• Toxicology Assessment

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

• Academic and Government Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

