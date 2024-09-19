Refrigerated Transport Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around USD 28.5 Billion by 2032

Refrigerated Transport Market

The refrigerated transport market is rapidly expanding due to increased demand for temperature-controlled logistics in the food industry.

SHERIDAN, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refrigerated Transport Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, the global refrigerated transport market size reached US$ 18.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.Refrigerated Transport Market Trends:The global refrigerated transport market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for temperature-controlled transportation solutions in the food, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. Refrigerated transport involves the use of specialized vehicles such as trucks, trailers, and containers equipped with cooling systems to maintain a specific temperature range during transit. This is crucial for perishable goods like fresh produce, meat, dairy, seafood, and frozen foods, ensuring product integrity and safety from the point of origin to the final destination. The increasing consumer preference for fresh and frozen food products, coupled with the expansion of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, is further fueling the demand for refrigerated transport services globally.Request Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/refrigerated-transport-market/requestsample Leading Key Players Operating in the Refrigerated Transport Industry:• C. H. Robinson• Daikin Industries• FedEx• DB Schenker• General Mills• Hyundai Motor Company• Ingersoll Rand Inc.• Krone Commercial Vehicle Group• LAMBERET SAS• United Technologies• Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company• Schmitz Cargobull• Singamas Container• Wabash NationalRefrigerated Transport Market Scope and Growth Analysis:The scope of the global refrigerated transport market includes various types of temperature-controlled vehicles and trailers used across a wide range of industries. Market analysis indicates strong growth potential in both developed and emerging markets, with companies investing in fleet expansion, technology upgrades, and innovative cold chain solutions. Key factors driving market growth include advancements in refrigeration technology, stricter regulations for food safety and pharmaceutical logistics, and the increasing globalization of trade.The market is also influenced by the growth of e-commerce in the food sector and the rising adoption of electric and hybrid refrigerated vehicles to meet sustainability goals. With rising demand for efficient cold chain solutions, the global refrigerated transport market is expected to expand, driven by both technological advancements and growing consumer expectations for high-quality, temperature-sensitive products.Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/refrigerated-transport-market Refrigerated Transport Market Report Segmentation:Breakup by Mode of Transportation:• Refrigerated Road Transport• Refrigerated Sea Transport• Refrigerated Rail Transport• Refrigerated Air TransportRefrigerated road transport dominates the market due to the rise in e-commerce.Breakup by Technology:• Vapor Compression Systems• Air-Blown Evaporators• Eutectic Devices• Cryogenic SystemsAir-blown evaporators hold the largest share of the market due to the growing need for rapid and efficient cooling systems capable of maintaining precise temperature control.Breakup by Temperature:• Single-Temperature• Multi-TemperatureSingle temperature dominates the market due to the demand for transporting a uniform category of goods, such as frozen foods or pharmaceuticals requiring a single temperature range.Breakup by Application:• Chilled Food Productso Dairy Productso Bakery and Confectionery Productso Fresh Fruits and Vegetableso Others• Frozen Food Productso Frozen Dairy Productso Processed Meat Productso Fish and Seafood Productso Others• OthersChilled food products hold the largest share of the market due to the rising consumer demand for fresh and quality foods.Breakup by Region:• North America (United States, Canada)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Asia Pacific exhibits the largest segment due to the rising disposable incomes.Latest Research Report By IMARC Group:About Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. 