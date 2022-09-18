Varicose Vein Treatment Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Report

Global varicose vein treatment market size reached US$ 388.74 Mn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 551.75 Mn, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% (2022-27).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Varicose Vein Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global varicose vein treatment market reached a value of US$ 388.74 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 551.75 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.

Varicose vein treatment aids in treating twisted and enlarged veins that are close to the surface of the skin. It encompasses self-care measures, compression stockings, and surgeries such as catheter-based radiofrequency, laser treatment, sclerotherapy, high litigation vein stripping, and ambulatory phlebectomy. It also assists reducing aches or heavy feelings in the legs, worsened pain after sitting or standing for a long time, itching around one or more veins, changes in skin color around varicose veins, and burning, throbbing, muscle cramping, and swelling in the lower legs. Consequently, varicose vein treatment is widely available in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory centers across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request a free PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/varicose-vein-treatment-market/requestsample

Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:

The primary factors driving the market are the pervasiveness of varicose vein complications among individuals and the growing geriatric population. Along with this, the advancement of varicose devices and the expanding healthcare industry are catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the upsurge in the acceptance and minimally invasive treatment procedures due to less postoperative pain, lesser operative and significant postoperative complications, reduced hospital stay, and speedy recovery are also propelling the market growth.

Besides this, several leading players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop advanced equipment, such as varithena and Vena Seal closure systems. Apart from this, a better understanding of the treatment among individuals, increasing obesity due to the change in lifestyle and lack of exercise, prolonged standing hours at work, technological advancements and excessive smoking are some of the other growth-inducing factors.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/varicose-vein-treatment-market

Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd.), Angiodynamics Inc., Biolitec AG (BioMed Technology Holdings Ltd.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Eufoton S.R.L., Fotona, Medtronic plc, Sciton Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, The Vein Company, VVT Medical Ltd. and WON TECH Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, procedure and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Ablation Devices

o Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

o Laser Ablation Devices

o Others

• Sclerotherapy Injection

• Others

Breakup by Procedure:

• Injection Sclerotherapy

• Endovenous Ablation

• Surgical Ligation and Stripping

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Centers

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for customized Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5494&flag=C

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group:

Neuromodulation Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/neuromodulation-market

Automated Liquid Handling Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automated-liquid-handling-market

Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-care-contract-manufacturing-market

High-Throughput Screening Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-throughput-screening-market

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-fraud-detection-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.