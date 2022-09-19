Enzymes Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Enzymes Market Report

The global enzymes market size reached US$ 11.56 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 17.06 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.40% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Enzymes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global enzymes market reached a value of US$ 11.56 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 17.06 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during 2022-2027.

Enzymes refer to biological catalysts that accelerate the rate of chemical reaction in the cell and aid in building metabolism and breaking down proteins, carbohydrates and fats to support digestion. They help in nerve function, remove toxins from the body, build muscles, provide assistance in the production of cellular macromolecules, and prevent diseases such as phenylketonuria and albinism.

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Enzymes Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the extensive application of enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry to synthesize intermediaries in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production for effectual medicines. In addition, there has been an increasing utilization of these enzymes in the food and beverage industry (F&B) for converting starch into glucose.

Besides this, the rising usage of enzymes in producing biofuel that is environmental-friendly and less energy-intensive is catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing application of these enzymes in protein engineering technology and the utilization of enzymes in detergents for removing oil stains and fats is bolstering the market growth. Other major growth-inducing factors are the increasing use of enzymes in the paper and pulp industry to enhance bleaching properties and extensive product adoption in research and biotechnology.

Global Enzymes Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Aumgene Biosciences, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Codexis Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. Ltd.) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, source, reaction type and application

Breakup by Type:

• Protease

• Carbohydrase

• Lipase

• Polymerase and Nuclease

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Microorganisms

• Plants

• Animals

Breakup by Reaction Type:

• Hydrolase

• Oxidoreductase

• Transferase

• Lyase

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Household Care

• Bioenergy

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

• Feed

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

