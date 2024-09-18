Non-GMO Food Products Market Size, Trend & Opportunity

non gmo food market share

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Non-GMO Food Market Report by Product Type (Cereals and Grains, Liquor, Meat and Poultry, Bakery Products, Edible Oils, and Others), Application (Beverages, Meat Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Alternatives, Animal Feed, and Others), Distribution Channel (Food Service, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global non-GMO food market share , trends, size, and industry growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.The global non-GMO food market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2024-2032.Request to Get the Sample Report:Global Non-GMO Food Market Trends:The growing interest in plant-based and alternative proteins, as consumers seek healthier and more sustainable food options, is acting as a growth-inducing factor.Moreover, the burgeoning integration of advanced technologies in food production and supply chain transparency, such as blockchain technology to enhance traceability and ensure that products labeled as non-GMO are authentic and sourced responsibly, is catalyzing the market growth.Additionally, the rising trend towards personalized nutrition, as consumers seek products tailored to their specific health needs and genetic profiles, is fueling the market growth.Request to Get the Sample Report:Factors Affecting the Growth of the Non-GMO Food Industry:• Increasing Consumer Health Awareness:The growing awareness among consumers about health and wellness is one of the major factors boosting the market growth. In line with this, the rise of information accessibility through the internet and social media, as individuals become educated about the potential health implications of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), is contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing demand for non-GMO products, as they are perceived to be safer and more natural, is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Along with this, the rising awareness among consumers about reading labels, prompting them to seek non-GMO certifications when making purchasing decisions, is acting as a growth-inducing factor.• Rising Environmental and Ethical Concerns:The increasing consumer awareness about the environmental impact of food production, including the use of genetically modified crops, is promoting the market growth. Non-GMO farming practices are associated with more sustainable agriculture, including reduced pesticide use and better soil health. In addition to this, the rising focus on ethical considerations, such as concerns over biodiversity and the rights of farmers, is anticipated to drive the market growth. Besides this, the growing movement that supports organic and non-GMO farming methods as they are perceived to be more humane and equitable is creating a positive outlook for the market growth.• Increasing Regulatory and Market Dynamics:The implementation of strict labeling laws and regulations that mandate the disclosure of GMO ingredients, making it easier for consumers to identify and choose non-GMO products, is providing a considerable boost to the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing availability of non-GMO alternatives and the expansion of non-GMO product lines by major food manufacturers are boosting the market growth. Apart from this, retailers are dedicating more shelf space to non-GMO products, responding to consumer demand and competitive pressures. As a result, these regulatory and market trends are creating a conducive environment for the growth of the non-GMO food sector, making these options more accessible and mainstream.Non-GMO Food Market Report Segmentation:By Product Type:• Cereals and Grains• Liquor• Meat and Poultry• Bakery Products• Edible Oils• OthersCereals and grains represented the largest segment due to their staple status in diets and widespread use in direct consumption and processed foods.By Application:• Beverages• Meat Products• Fruits and Vegetables• Dairy Alternatives• Animal Feed• OthersFruits and vegetables accounted for the largest market share as they are fundamental components of daily nutrition and are highly sought after in fresh and non-GMO forms.By Distribution Channel:• Food Service• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets• Convenience Stores• Online Stores• OthersSupermarkets and hypermarkets represented the largest segment as they offer a wide variety of non-GMO products, attracting a large and diverse customer base.Regional Insights:• North America• Asia Pacific• Europe• Latin America• Middle East and AfricaNorth America's dominance in the non-GMO food market is attributed to high consumer awareness, strong regulatory frameworks, and significant purchasing power supporting the demand for non-GMO foods.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the non-GMO food market size has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of These Key Players Include:• Amy's Kitchen Inc.• Blue Diamond Growers• Clif Bar & Company• Chiquita Brands International Sarl• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.• Nature's Path Foods Inc.• Now Health Group Inc.• Organic Valley• Pernod Ricard SA• United Natural Foods IncAsk Analyst for Customized Report:Key Highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2018-2023)• Market Outlook (2024-2032)• Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• Impact of COVID-19• Value Chain AnalysisIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. 