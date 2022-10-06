Submit Release
India Conveyor Belt Market 2021: Trends, Share, Growth, Scope and Forecast 2026

India Conveyor Belt Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Conveyor Belt Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the india conveyor belt market is expected to exhibit XX growth during 2021-2026.

A conveyor belt represents a mechanical strip utilized for moving objects in various material operating processes. It is used to transport products in a straight line or through several elevation angles or directions with steady movement. The conveyor belt is commonly available in lightweight, medium-weight, and heavy-weight variants. They are manufactured using polyvinyl chloride and components, such as nylon, thermoplastics, styrene-butadiene rubber, and polyesters. Conveyor belts are cost-effective, convenient to use, fire-resistant, aid in handling bulky materials and accommodate changes in height. As a result, these mechanical strips find widespread applications across various sectors, including aviation, mining and metallurgy, manufacturing, chemical, and oil and gas.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising industrialization levels and the increasing infrastructural development activities are among the primary factors driving the India conveyor belt market. Besides this, the escalating need for these mechanical strips in the mining industry to carry ores, concentrates, and tailings throughout the cycle from the initial excavation point to the production of refined material is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, several product innovations, such as the introduction of textile-reinforced and steel cord-reinforced belts, are also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the integration of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) with the connected devices for enhanced operational efficiency, profitability, and safety is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing popularity of this system in baggage handling and transporting cargo in the aircraft compartments and automobile manufacturing plants for moving large engines, trucks, and cars is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the rising product utilization in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to minimize human contact, reduce material handling time, and make processing safer and more efficient is expected to bolster the India conveyor belt market in the coming years.

India Conveyor Belt Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, end use.

Breakup by Type:

Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt
Light-Weight Conveyor Belt
Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt

Breakup by End Use:

Mining and Metallurgy
Manufacturing
Chemicals, Oils and Gases
Aviation
Others

Breakup by Region:

North India
West and Central India
South India
East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

