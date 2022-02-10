Figure Skating Equipment Market – Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

Figure Skating Equipment Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Figure Skating Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Region.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Industry Definition and Application:

Figure skating equipment represent numerous clothing items and accessories worn by figure skaters during competitions or training. Some widely utilized equipment include figure skating boots and blades, stretchy pants, blade guards, helmets, jackets, socks, gloves, etc. They are available in various materials, designs, customization options, etc., to meet diverse consumer requirements. Figure skating equipment assist in enhancing the performance of individuals, offer improved support and flexibility, prevent sports injuries by reducing shocks, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting consumer preferences towards adopting an active lifestyle and the rising number of ice-skating arenas are among the key factors driving the figure skating equipment market. In addition to this, the increasing consumer awareness towards various associated health benefits of figure skating and the elevating participation rates in competitions are further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, the escalating adoption of waterless or synthetic ice-skating arenas to minimize manufacturing and operational costs while reducing the dependence on weather conditions is also augmenting the global market. Besides this, the expanding e-commerce sector is propelling the sales of figure skating equipment, on account of the easy availability, flexible payment options, convenient return policies, etc. Furthermore, several key market players are launching high-quality, lightweight, and durable product variants in stylish designs to expand their customer base, which, in turn, is projected to fuel the figure skating equipment market over the forecasted period.

Figure Skating Equipment Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Figure Skates

Figure Skating Accessories

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Application:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Figure Skating Equipment Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of figure skating equipment market leaders, including.

American Athletic Shoes Company, EDEA srl, Graf Skates AG, Jackson Ultima Skates, John Wilson Skates Limited, K2 Sports LLC (Newell Brands), Paramount Sk8s Inc., Riedell Shoes Inc., Roces S.r.l., Rollerblade (Tecnica Group S.p.A), SP-Teri Inc. and Winnwell Inc.

