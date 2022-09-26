India Cigarette Lighter Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth and Forecast 2026

India Cigarette Lighter Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Cigarette Lighter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the india cigarette lighter market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Cigarette lighters are handheld devices that generate flames to light a cigar, pipe, or cigarette. They are made up of a metal or plastic body that is filled with pressurized liquid gas or flammable fluid to aid in igniting. When compared to matchboxes, these gadgets are more compact and easier to operate.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is being driven primarily by a significant increase in smoking rates across the country. This can be attributed to people's hurried lifestyles and increased stress levels. In addition, various main firms are spending in R&D operations in order to create unique product versions in the market. For example, battery-powered and flameless pocket lighters with improved user safety are becoming increasingly popular across the country. Other factors driving market expansion include rising urbanization, the introduction of flint and vehicle lighter versions, and an increasing inclination for luxury product varieties.

India Cigarette Lighter Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, product type, material type, distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Flint cigarette lighter

Electronic cigarette lighter

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco shops

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

