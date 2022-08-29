Bicycle Market Size is projected to reach US$ 80 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% | IMARC Group

Bicycle Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bicycle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global bicycle market size reached around US$ 58 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 80 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

A bicycle is a two-wheeled, pedal-driven vehicle with brakes, drive chain, seat, carrier, and handlebar. It assists in reducing body fat levels and improving the posture and limb coordination of a rider. Besides this, it helps reduce anxiety and depression, prevent several diseases, and increase cardiovascular fitness, flexibility, muscle strength, and joint mobility. As a result, the bicycle represents one of the preferred modes of transportation for covering shorter distances.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases is resulting in the growing adoption of bicycles, especially among the millennial population. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for bicycles around the world. In addition, increasing traffic congestion and minimal availability of parking spaces are increasing the overall product sales. Furthermore, the emerging trend of dockless bicycle-sharing systems integrated with global positioning systems (GPS) is creating a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the introduction of electric bicycles is anticipated to drive the market.

Global Bicycle Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Accell Group N.V., Avon Cycles Ltd., Benno Bikes LLC, Cervélo (Pon Holdings B.V.), Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Kona Bicycle Company, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Olympus Bikes, SCOTT Sports SA (Youngone Corporation), Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. and Trek Bicycle Corporation (Roth Distributing Co. Inc.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology, price, distribution channel, end user.

Breakup by Type:

Road Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Electric

Conventional

Breakup by Price:

Premium

Mid-Range

Low-Range

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

