Pool Tables Market – Share, Size, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2021 To 2026

Pool represents one of the most renowned cue sports wherein a stick is used to strike different colored balls on a pool table. Its table has a flat surface made using quarried slate and covered with a tightly woven and high-quality wool cloth. Presently, manufacturers around the world are introducing innovative pool tables in various sizes to cater to the diversified requirements of end users.

Global Pool Tables Market Trends:

The growing popularity of cue sports and other recreational indoor activities, especially among millennials, represents one of the prime factors driving the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of pool games at corporate workspaces to relieve stress from demanding jobs and improve productivity and creativity levels of employees is positively influencing the market. Moreover, educational institutions and governing authorities of numerous countries are promoting pool games by offering intensive coaching programs, which is projected to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Pool Tables Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

American Heritage Billiards LLC, Beijing Xingpai Group, Blatt Billiards, Brunswick Corporation, Connelly Billiards Tucson, Diamond Billiard Products Inc., EastPoint Sports, Gabriels (HCSB bv), Gold Standard Games Inc., Legacy Billiards, Olhausen Billiard Manufacturing Inc., Plank and Hide Co., Presidential Billiards and Valley-Dynamo Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, size, material, distribution channel, end use..

Breakup by Type:

American Pool Table

British Pool Table

Others

Breakup by Size:

7 ft

8 ft

9 ft

Others

Breakup by Material:

Slate Pool Table

Wooden Pool Table

Metallic Pool Table

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Professional

Breakup by Region:

North America: ( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

