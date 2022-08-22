Pet Furniture Market Size is projected to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% | IMARC Group

Pet Furniture Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pet Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global pet furniture market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.33% during 2022-2027.

Pet furniture is carefully crafted to accommodate the unique needs of various companion animals, such as cats, dogs, and rabbits. Beds, strollers, grooming tables, fences, pet gates, bowls, feeders, and litter boxes are a few examples of frequently used pet furniture. In order to accommodate pets' natural requirements and behaviours, they are typically manufactured from strong, safe materials.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the main reasons propelling the global pet furniture market toward expansion is the growing preference of consumers for stylish and versatile pet furniture over traditional movables due to their visually pleasing look and configurable features. The expansion of the market is also being aided by several measures launched by the governments of various countries to provide safe and hygienic living conditions for animals. Do-it-yourself (DIY) pet furniture is one of the product innovations that are helping to expand the pet furniture market globally.

Pet Furniture Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Custom Quality Pet Furniture LLC, Furhaven Pet Products, Go Pet Club LLC, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Luxury Pet Furniture Ltd, MidWest Homes For Pets, North American Pet, Pet Gear Inc, PetPals Group Inc, Prevue Pet Products Inc., Shanghai Senful Pet Products Co.Ltd. and Ware Pet Products.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, application, distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Beds and Sofas

Houses

Trees and Condos

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cats

Dogs

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

