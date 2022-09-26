India Adult Diaper Market Size Reach US$ 201.7 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 10.06%

India Adult Diaper Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Adult Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the india adult diaper market reached a value of US$ 113.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 201.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.06% during 2022-2027.

An adult diaper is a disposable garment worn by individuals to prevent leaks due to medical conditions, such as mobility impairment, dementia, diarrhea, and urinary and fecal incontinence. Pad, flat and pants are some commonly available variants of adult diapers. They are manufactured using polyacrylate granules and polythene films and consist of super absorbent layers that can retain large liquid volumes. The core lining of the product contains cellulose fluff pulp that aids in odor eradication, leakage protection and absorption of fluids. In comparison to baby diapers, adult diapers are available in various sizes, are comfortable and convenient to wear and have higher absorbing capacities.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The India adult diaper market is primarily being driven by the increasing geriatric population prone to severe incontinence. Adult diapers are also widely adopted to maintain adequate hygiene and prevent urinary tract infections (UTI) and allergies. Moreover, the launch of biodegradable and aloe vera gel variants is providing a thrust to the market growth. They are eco-friendly, produced using organic raw materials and provide a skin-friendly lining to prevent rashes. Other factors, including the increasing product acceptance among the masses and the widespread product utilization for patients in hospitals, are favoring the market growth across the country.

India Adult Diaper Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

