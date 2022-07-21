Blood Purification Equipment Market 2021-26: Analysis, Growth, Future Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global blood purification equipment market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Blood Purification Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global blood purification equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Blood purification equipment refers to the medical device used for the extraction and purification of blood from the arteries. The equipment extracts the blood to remove contaminants and pumps the cleaned blood back into the body of the patient. Some of the commonly used equipment includes hemodialysis, blood filtration, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), hemoperfusion and plasma exchange devices. These equipment are widely used for the treatment of cancer, organ and kidney failure, and immune metabolic disorders. As a result, they are extensively used across healthcare, ambulatory surgical and dialysis centers.

Market Trends:

The global blood purification equipment market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension, diabetes and various metabolic, immune and kidney-related disorders, especially among the geriatric population. Moreover, significant improvements in the diagnostic technologies of chronic medical ailments are favoring the market growth. Various product innovations, such as the launch of portable blood purification equipment, are also contributing to the growth of the market. These devices can be used by the patients at home for regular monitoring and receiving remote medical consultations from healthcare providers. Other factors, including extensive improvements in medical infrastructure, along with the increasing health consciousness and awareness among the masses, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Product Type:

Portable

Stationary

Breakup by Indication:

Sepsis

Renal Diseases

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Dialysis Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Aethlon Medical Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cerus Corporation

CytoSorbents Corporation

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Healthwell Medical Tech. Co. Ltd.

Jafron Biomedical Co. Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Medtronic plc

Nikkiso Co ltd.

Spectral Medical Inc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

