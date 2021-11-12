Sodium Sulfur Battery Market Report 2021-26: Share, Size, Demand, Outlook, Future Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global sodium sulfur battery market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Sodium Sulfur Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global sodium sulfur battery market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Sodium Sulfur (NaS) battery is a high-temperature battery produced from liquid sodium and molten sulfur. These batteries consist of various subsystems, including interconnected cells, modules, control system, power conversion system (PCS), thermal management system, and an enclosure to maintain the temperature. NaS batteries offer high charge and discharge efficiency, high energy density, and a longlife-cycle on account of which they are used for stationary energy storage, such as transmission and distribution (T&D) networks and load leveling.

Market Trends:

The increasing demand for cost-effective solutions to store large amounts of energy for large-scale deployments is one of the key factors fueling the globalNaS battery market. Additionally, these batteries supply emergency power by supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, which is expanding their application in the industrial sector. Moreover, with rising environmental concerns, NaS batteries are increasingly being utilized for reducing the ecological load of grid-scale stationary energy storage, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sodium-sulfur-battery-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

BASF SE

EaglePicher Technologies

FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A. (SHOWA DENKO K.K.)

GE Energy Storage

Kemet Corporation (Yageo Corporation)

NGK Insulators Ltd.

POSCO

Sieyuan Electric Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/2QxIwig

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.

Breakup by Product:

Private Portable

Industrial

Breakup by Application:

Ancillary Services

Load Leveling

Renewable Energy Stabilization

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

organ preservation market

freeze-drying equipment market

glass curtain wall market: https://bit.ly/38O4kMw

dashboard camera market: https://bit.ly/3feMG8z

swimming pool construction market: https://bit.ly/3guuybo

mixed tocopherols market: https://bit.ly/3rIE6nr

personal mobility devices market: https://bit.ly/2WSrT4e

thermal management technologies market: https://bit.ly/3kxdzqN

probiotic dietary supplement market: https://bit.ly/3na1r0Y

enterprise application market: https://bit.ly/3ACxnhM

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.