Luxury Footwear Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global luxury footwear market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Luxury Footwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global luxury footwear market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow moderately during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Luxury footwear is made up of premium quality materials. On the basis of durability, uniqueness, and comfort, it can be compared to its affordable counterparts. It is expensive, exclusive, and scarcely available in the market as it is not mass-produced. The increasing preference for lavish fashion brands as a status symbol is positively impacting the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The growing fashion industry and improving living standards with inflating disposable income are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing penetration of social media with rapid urbanization is also propelling the product demand. Furthermore, advent of a wide product range by various key industries with alliances and strategic partnerships to enable customized footwear and a broad selection range in material, design, color, and size to expand the consumer base is catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the rapid shift in distribution channels of luxury footwear from offline towards online platforms is further augmenting the market. Other factors, including continuous adoption of sustainable materials in manufacturing footwear with increasing environmental awareness and assertive promotional activities with numerous product innovations, will proliferate the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global luxury footwear market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, end user and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Formal Shoes

Casual Shoes

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Children

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

A.Testoni (Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd)

Adidas AG

Base London

Burberry

Chanel S.A. (CHANEL International B.V.)

Dr. Martens (Airwair Group Limited)

Hermes International S.A.

Lottusse – Mallorca

LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton

Prada S.p.A (LUDO srl)

Salvatore Ferragamo S.P.A.

Silvano Lattanzi srl.

