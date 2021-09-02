Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report 2021-26: Industry Share, Size, Share, Trends
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global patient engagement solutions market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.
Patient engagement solutions stand for a system that combines patient activation with interventions for improving health outcomes and offers better patient care at lower costs. These solutions also allow healthcare professionals to establish communication with their patients by using an online portal. Patient engagement solutions utilize various technologies, such as portal and automated messaging, while ensuring patient satisfaction, service and safety quality.
Market Trends:
The increasing awareness regarding mobile health among the masses is primarily driving the global patient engagement solutions market. Mobile or electronic health platforms provide patients with helpful information at every interaction, create trigger-based appointments or prescription refill reminders, send periodic healthcare tips and offer post-diagnosis notes. Besides this, governments of several nations are providing incentives to digitally transformed healthcare services which in turn is providing a positive outlook to the market. Furthermore, with the growing technological advancements, companies are increasingly investing in innovative cloud or web-based patient-centric engagement solutions that assist in improving the patient healthcare experience by creating efficient operations by changing payment methods, models and regulations, and lowering the cost of health plans. All the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
AdvancedMD (Global Payments Inc.)
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
Athenahealth Inc.
Cerner Corporation
EMMI Solutions LLC (Wolters Kluwer N.V.)
Epic Systems Corporation
GetWellNetwork Inc.
Lincor Solutions Limited
McKesson Corporation
Medecision Inc. (Health Care Service Corporation)
Orion Health Ltd.
Phytel Inc. (International Business Machines Corporation).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.
Breakup by Therapeutic Area:
Chronic Diseases
Obesity
Diabetes
Cardiovascular
Others
Fitness
Women’s Health
Mental Health
Others
Breakup by Application:
Social Management
Health Management
Home Healthcare Management
Financial Health Management
Breakup by Component:
Software
Services
Hardware
Breakup by Delivery Type:
Cloud-based
On-premises
Breakup by End User:
Payers
Providers
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
