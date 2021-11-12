Reflective Material Market Report 2021-26: Demand, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast And Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global reflective material market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Reflective Material Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global reflective material market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Reflective materials refer to membrane structures that comprise adhesives, functional layer, protective film, and optical-grade glassfor allowing light to reflect on various surfaces. These materials are commonly mixed with paints, weaved into a fabric or employed for making safety devices, such as markers, reflectors, and road signs. These structures are capable of changing their solar reflectance depending upon the outdoor temperature and irradiation.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing need for preventing road accidents. With the rising cases of vehicle collisions on the global level, road safety authorities are undertaking initiatives to invest in road safety devices and textiles, which is providing a boost to the uptake of reflective materials. Moreover, these materials are widely employed in the aerospace sector for enhancing pilot visibility and preventing mid-aid collisions. The market is further driven by the rising demand for camouflage patterns made using infrared (IR) reflective textiles in an attempt to avoid warfighters' detection by enemy IR sensors.

Breakup by Product:

Fabrics

Sheet

Paints and Inks

Tape and Films

Coatings

Specialty Products

Others

Breakup by Application:

Textiles

Construction and Roads

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3M Company

ALANOD GmbH & Co. KG

Avery Dennison Corporation

Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co. Ltd

Coats Group Plc

Daoming Reflective Material India Pvt. Ltd.

NIPPON CARBIDE INDESTRIES CO. INC.

ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Reflomax

SKC Co Ltd

Yeshili NEW Materials Co. Ltd.

