3D Metrology Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Price Trends Growth, and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global 3D metrology market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “3D Metrology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,”, The global 3D metrology market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global 3D metrology market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Three-dimensional (3D) metrology is a technological system that is used for measuring distance, length, height and point of a 3D object. It assists in converting a 2D architectural model into images and videos, which provides precise and reliable information about damaged products. It comprises a software for identifying production trends and evaluating real-time deviations; hardware, such as optical digitizer and scanner (ODS), coordinate measuring machine (CMM), 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) system, and video measuring machine (VMM); and services for quality control and inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation and 3D scanning.

Market Trends

The market is witnessing growth owing to the increasing applications of 3D metrology in the automotive industry. This can also be accredited to the inflating income levels and escalating demand for luxury goods and high-end vehicles worldwide. Apart from this, it is employed in the aerospace, automotive, construction, and energy and power sectors for increasing flexibility, reducing set-up time, improving accuracy and enhancing productivity. Furthermore, several manufactures are adopting 3D metrology solutions in their production processes for maintaining the quality of the products. This is expected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-metrology-market/requestsample

Global 3D Metrology Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3d Digital Corporation

Automated Precision Inc.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG (AFX.DE)

Creaform Inc.

FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC (GOM.V)

Hexagon AB ser. B (HEXA-B.ST)

JENOPTIK AG (JNPKF)

KLA-Tencor

Mitutoyo Corporation

Nikon Metrology

Perceptron Inc.

Renishaw PLC

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Offering, Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Market Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Product:

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

3D Automated Optical Inspection System (AoI)

Form Measurement

Market Breakup by Application:

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Architecture & Construction

Medical

Electronics

Energy & Power

Heavy Industry

Mining

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/3uFC7Qu

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

supercapacitor market

small hydropower market

eye health supplements market: https://bit.ly/3eeAogo

patient engagement solutions market: https://bit.ly/3a0G6Qs

reflective material market: https://bit.ly/37a4kFR

bio-plasticizers market: https://bit.ly/2YAJ8rE

paint rollers market: https://bit.ly/3qvwnuv

firefighting foam market: https://bit.ly/3lbDvJg

medical device cleaning market: https://bit.ly/3mRt3HZ

context aware computing market: https://bit.ly/30nwrRW

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.