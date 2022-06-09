Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market Expected to Reach USD 1,483.61 Million by 2029
Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market was valued at USD 778.19 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,483.61 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "molecular assays" accounts for the largest technology segment in the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing for transplant market within the forecasted period owing to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as high procedural efficacy, low turnaround time, the study of multiple samples and real-time sample analysis. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S)
QIAGEN (Netherlands)
Illumina (US)
CareDx, (US)
Immucor, (U.S)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S)
F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Hologic, Inc. (U.S)
Luminex Corporation (U.S)
Biofortuna (UK)
Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market Segmentation:-
By Types:
Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services
By Application:
Diagnostic Applications, Research Application
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
There has been rapid growth in the demand for transplantation procedures due to certain diseases such as blood cancers, and genetic blood disorders where stem cell transplantation is required. Over the years, the increased public awareness about organ transplantation coupled with regulatory authorities' supporting regulation have accelerated the market forward. With constantly increasing transplant procedures worldwide, the market is projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.
Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing for transplant Market Dynamics:
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Increasing Transplant Procedures
The growing burden of infectious diseases coupled with the increasing number of transplant procedures, is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Growing donation procedure for transplantation is also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth.
Furthermore, the major market players are highly focusing on product launches and product approvals along with the government and regulatory bodies, who are supporting market players by virtue of product approval are also expected to fuel market growth within the forecasted period.
Restraints/Challenges Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market:
High Costs
The high costs associated with NGS and PCR systems and equipment are very costly. The high cost of these equipment and systems will further create affordability issues, which is expected to obstruct market growth.
The unfavorable reimbursement policies regarding organ transplant restraint the growth of the market. Moreover, the market is facing a huge hurdle in terms of growth due to the low number of donors compared to donor accepters.
Opportunities
Rising Advancements and Research Activities Will Provide Opportunities
The increasing public-private funding for target research activities are also projected to offer various growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, the technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Various technological advancements and the rapid shift from serological assays to gene-based HLA typing will further expand the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing for transplant market's growth rate in the future.
Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market, By Region:
Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Post Covid-19 Impact on Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market:
The outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to have a substantial impact on the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing for transplant market. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, in collaboration with governments throughout the world, are working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, from vaccine research to planning for obstacles in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Various vaccine candidates and compounds are currently being developed in the research and development pipeline. Furthermore, there was a high adoption of Hydroxychloroquine to curb COVID-19. Owing to the immense demand for these treatments, manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs have a lot of prospects, as many wealthy countries are running out of them.
Moreover, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are predicted to increase significantly due to the demand for COVID-19 vaccines and treatment medications.
