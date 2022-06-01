Adalimumab Market By Drug class, Type, Dosage Strength, Application and is expected to reach USD 31,610.01 million
Adalimumab Market: Global Industry Future Growth, Latest Technology, New Demands, Business Challenges, Opportunities, Industry Trends, Key Players, and RevenuePUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the adalimumab market was valued at USD 20,912.1 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 31,610.01 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Adalimumab is a prescription medicine which is sold under the brand names Humira and Exemptia. heumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis are all treated with adalimumab. TNF (tumour necrosis factor alpha) is commonly bound by adalimumab. When TNF interacts to TBF receptors, an inflammatory response to autoimmune illness is triggered. By binding to a TNF, adalimumab reduces the likelihood of an inflammatory response.
Adalimumab Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in the incidence rate of autoimmune disease
The rise in incidences of autoimmune disease such as psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease is anticipated to flourish the growth rate of the market. Along with this, the growing prevalence of chronic disorders will enhance the demand of adalimumab market.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of adalimumab market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.
Rising geriatric population
The surging number of geriatric population will propel the market’s growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. As per the World Ageing 2020 research, the world's population will be roughly 727 million people aged 65 and up in 2020. In 2050, the number of elderly people is expected to increase to 1.5 billion. The geriatric population is more prone to chronic ailments, which is anticipated to enhance the market’s growth rate.
Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and surging demand for biosimilar drugs owing to their cost-effectiveness will expand the adalimumab market. Additionally, high disposable income and rising cases of upper respiratory tract infection will result in the expansion of adalimumab market.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of research and development activities
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the adalimumab market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.
Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the adalimumab market growth during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, high cost associated with manufacturing and complex nature of molecule will obstruct the growth rate of market. The lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies and strict regulatory process linked with product approval of biosimilars will challenge the adalimumab market. Additionally, side effects linked with adalimumab such as nausea, vomiting, dizziness, sedation, constipation, nervousness, and others will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This adalimumab market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the adalimumab market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Patient Epidemiology Analysis
Adalimumab market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analyses of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.
Some of the major players operating in the adalimumab market are:
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Mylan N.V. (US)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)
Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc. (US)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Zydus Cadila (India)
Biogen (US)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)
Amgen Inc. (US)
AbbVie Inc. (US)
Abbott (US)
CELLTRION INC. (South Korea)
Samsung Bioepis (South Korea)
Coherus BioSciences (US)
Innovent Biologics, Inc. (China)
Hetero Biopharma Ltd. (India)
Reliance Life Sciences (India)
Global Adalimumab Market Scope
The adalimumab market is segmented on the basis of drug class, type, indication, dosage form, dosage strength, drug type, route of administration, age group, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Drug class
Antirheumatics
TNF Alfa Inhibitors
Others
Indication
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Chronic Plaque Psoriasis
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Non-Infectious Intermediate
Others
Type
Biologics
Biosimilars
Dosage Strength
40mg/0.4mlg
80mg/0.8mlg
20mg/0.2mlg
10mg/0.1mlg
Others
Drug Type
Branded
Generics
Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
Others
Dosage Form
Injection
Solution
Tablet
Others
Age Group
Pediatric
Adult
Geriatric
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Adalimumab Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The adalimumab market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, drug class, type, indication, dosage form, dosage strength, drug type, route of administration, age group, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the adalimumab market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
North America dominates the adalimumab market because of the growing geriatric population and surging prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in this region. Additionally the rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.
Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to surging focus for the development of generic and biosimilar products and increasing number of geriatric population in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
