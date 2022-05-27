Probiotics Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Challenges, Opportunities, Industry Trends, Key Players and Revenue
Probiotics Market Demands, Revenue, Top Leading Company Analysis, Developing Technologies, Regional Overview and ApplicationPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the probiotics market was valued at USD 61.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 114.10 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Probiotics Market Analysis and Size
The market for probiotics is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. The consumption of healthy food among people has been reduced as a result of the busy, contemporary lifestyle, and at times, individuals disturb the delicate balance of the body's intestinal flora, which can cause gastrointestinal discomfort and infection in other body regions. As a result, consuming foods or food supplement items that include friendly living bacteria cultures, sometimes known as 'probiotics,' can help to maintain a healthy balance of gut flora and infection control. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) defines probiotics as live microorganisms that impart a health benefit on the host when administered in sufficient amounts.
Global Probiotics Market Definition
Probiotics are bacteria and yeast that help humans and animals maintain a healthy microbial balance in their intestines. Probiotics are bacteria that promote the body's digestive juices and enzymes, ensuring appropriate digestion. Orally or as a supplement, they can be used. Probiotics also protect good bacteria from potentially dangerous bacteria. Probiotics are currently being utilized to identify and treat mental problems and digestive and neurological disorders. They also boost the immune system, protect proteins and lipids from oxidative damage, and eliminate infections in the body.
Probiotics Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing health consciousness among consumers
Natural food products are becoming more popular as people become more aware of the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Probiotics market is being driven by a growing awareness of health and nutrition goods. Consumption of natural component goods, particularly probiotics, is influenced by personal well-being.
Emergence of COVID-19 pandemic
The pandemic of COVID-19 has a favourable impact on the probiotics business. Some probiotics products and ingredients are utilized to boost the body's immunity. Many market companies had spent a significant amount of money developing new probiotics products.
Furthermore, the rising number of geriatric population will act as major factor influencing the growth of probiotics market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rising level of disposable income are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the probiotics market. Also, increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and changing consumption pattern with growing cases of chronic diseases are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of probiotics market.
Opportunities
Growth of food and beverage industry
The probiotics market is likely to be driven by growth in the food and beverage industry as a result of higher consumer expenditure and positive government backing. Probiotics market growth is anticipated to be propelled by an increase in demand for fortified foods among health-conscious consumers.
Moreover, growing demand for probiotics in developed economics, technological advancement and increase in the number of research and development activities will further provide beneficial opportunities for the probiotics market growth during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges Global Probiotics Market
High cost associated with R&D for the development of new probiotics strains
The high cost associated with research and development for new probiotics strains will further obstruct the growth rate of the probiotics market. The high cost of recruiting qualified individuals, as well as sustained spending in research and innovation activities and investments in laboratories and research equipment, present impediments to the development of the probiotics business.
On the other hand, intolerance of probiotics to stomach acid and bile will pose a major challenge to the growth of probiotics market. Additionally, difficulties in integrating probiotics in functional foods and international quality standards and regulations for probiotic products will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This probiotics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the probiotics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Some of the major players operating in the probiotics market are:
Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd (Japan)
Nestlé (Switzerland)
DuPont (US)
MORINAGA & CO., LTD (Japan)
BioGaia AB (Sweden)
Protexin (UK)
Daflorn Probiotics UK (UK)
DANONE (France)
Yakult U.S.A. Inc. (CA)
Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (US)
UAS Laboratories (US)
Goerlich Pharma GmbH (Germany)
SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD. (Hyderabad)
DSM (Netherlands)
NutraScience Labs (US)
Kerry Group plc (Ireland)
Lallemand Inc. (Canada)
Lonza (Switzerland)
Winclove Probiotics (Netherlands)
Probi (Sweden)
COVID-19 Impact on Probiotics Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a fundamental upheaval in the global probiotic sector by altering consumer buying behavior and purchase patterns. Several people have become increasingly careful of what they eat in recent years. People have shown a preference for nutritionally dense and healthful foods, which has had a favourable impact on the probiotics market. As a result of the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic, many people panicked and began stockpiling vitamin boosters. Such behaviour was crucial and had a beneficial impact on market performance. Because of the health-conscious character of the clients, the market is likely to continue to perform admirably during the forecasted period.
Recent Development
In May 2021, Probi AB and Competence Centre on Health Technologies have inked a long-term R&D collaboration agreement (CCHT). Its goal is to create new products for women's health based on probiotic lactobacilli strains.
Global Probiotics Market Scope:
The probiotics market is segmented on the basis of form, ingredient, application, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Form
Liquid
Dry
On the basis of form, the probiotics market is segmented into liquid and dry.
Ingredient
Bacteria
Yeast
On the basis of ingredient, the probiotics market is segmented into bacteria and yeast. The bacteria are further segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, and streptococcus thermophiles. Yeast is further segmented into saccharomyces cerevisiae, saccharomyces boulardii and others.
Application:
Functional Food and Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Animal Feed
On the basis of application, the probiotics market is segmented into functional food and beverages, dietary supplements and feed. The functional food and beverages is further segmented into dairy products, non-dairy beverages, infant formula, cereals and others.
Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Pharmacies/Drugstores
Specialty Stores
Online
On the basis of distribution channel, the probiotics market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacies/drugstores, specialty stores and online.
End User:
Human
Animal
On the basis of end user, the probiotics market is segmented into human and animal.
Probiotics Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The probiotics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, form, ingrediet, application, distribution channel and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the probiotics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the probiotics market because of the rising consumer awareness owing to competitive strategies in this region.
North America is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to increased investments from manufacturers in food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries in this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The probiotics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for probiotics market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the probiotics market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Competitive Landscape and Probiotics Market Share Analysis
The Probiotics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to probiotics market.
Research Methodology: Global Probiotics Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement,
