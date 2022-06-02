Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market By Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Technologies, Opportunities & Application

Submit Release
Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market By Type, Application, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and is expected to reach USD 1,839.60 million by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Asia-Pacific market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 1,839.60 million by 2029 from USD 1,078.29 million in 2021. Growing need of digital healthcare, better analysis of health conditions and availability of expert; are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Advancement in healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of diagnostic telehealth platforms is helping the growth of the telehealth market. However, the lack of accessibility and high cost associated with remote monitoring devices may hamper the future growth of Telehealth market. The partnerships and acquisitions by major market players act as opportunity for the growth of Telehealth market.

The major companies which are dealing in the telehealth market are Teladoc Health, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM CORPORATION, Cerner Corporation, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Vidyo, Inc. (A SUBSIDIARY OF Enghouse Systems), Epic Systems Corporation, Tunstall Group, American Well, CareCloud, Inc., eClinicalWorks , AMD Asia-pacific Telemedicine, Appello, Care Innovations, LLC, Aerotel Medical Systems, ClearArch, Inc. and others

Telehealth Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Advancements in Telecommunications

Many digital medicine codes that have had broad adoption by Medicare and commercial payers are being used by the increase in the telemedicine. As the telecommunication technology has advanced, the costs have declined over the past decade, there has been a steady growth in telemedicine

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Conditions

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many providers to move quickly to Telemedicine, including visits by phone and video, thus avoiding disruption in patient care as many patients’ chronic diseases are not well controlled and that only 50% of patients with chronic medical conditions actually take their medications as prescribed.

Restrain

Increase in Healthcare Fraud

The widespread popularity of telehealth along with mobile app, cloud repository among other is hindered due to the issues related to data privacy and Fraud. Most users don't feel comfortable with an AI-based sensor that keeps record of their every moment

Opportunity

Increasing Government Support

The government is supporting and promoting the use of digital applications for healthcare and support. Since the coronavirus crisis, smart solutions from personal blood pressure monitors to apps that monitor health and activity have become more and more important in everyday care

Challenge

Behavioral Barriers Using Remote Monitoring System

Physicians and patients often face a lack of familiarity with new practices and do not readily give up existing (conventional) practices. Older people may also refuse to use telehealth and telemedicine services due to unfamiliarity with technology. Behavioral barriers poses a significant barriers to telehealth and telemedicine adoption.

The Telehealth market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Post-COVID-19 Impact on Telehealth Market

COVID-19 has a positive effect on the market. Lockdowns and isolation during pandemics has increased the market demand to avoid the virus contamination. Many new products and services has added to the market by major market players. Social isolation increases the awareness regarding the tele-healthcare market and all of which has increased the market demand during the pandemic

Telehealth Market Scope and Market Size

Telehealth market is segmented on the based on the basis of type, delivery mode, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Type

Software

Systems

Hardware

Telecommunication

On the basis of type, market is segmented into software, systems, hardware and telecommunication.

Application

General Consultation

Pathology

Cardiology

Surgery

Gynecology

Neurology

Radiology

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general consultation, pathology, cardiology, surgery, gynecology, neurology, radiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and others.

Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery Mode

On Premise Delivery Mode

On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into cloud-based delivery mode, web-based delivery mode and on premise delivery mode.

End User

Hospital Telehealth

Physician Telehealth

Home Telehealth.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital telehealth, physician telehealth and home telehealth.

Telehealth Market Country Level Analysis

The telehealth market is analyzed and market size information is provided by type, application, delivery mode and end user.

The countries covered in the telehealth market report are the China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore,  Thailand,   Malaysia,   Indonesia,  Philippines,  and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific is dominating due to the increasing geriatric population and rise of digital healthcare facilities integration with treatment providers. China is expected to grow due to rise in virtual healthcare delivery platform for electronic health record systems and patient therapy systems.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Asia-pacific brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

At what growth rate will the Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market be projected to grow during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029?

What will be the Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market value in the future?

What is the application segment of the Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market?

Who are the major players operating in the Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market?

