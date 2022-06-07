Europe CBD Patch Market Size, Revenue, Opportunities Share, Demand, Top Leaders, Industry CAGR of 24.30% by 2028
The Europe CBD Patch Market is supposed to show a considerable growth during the forecast period of 2022-2029. This report furnish Detailed Overview Market Growth, size, share, trends, stability Industry policies, Latest innovation, and top Manufactures analysis yet prophesy after 2029. The manage Projectors industry document has well-read solution opportunities, Investment plan, development history, virtue shape of the Market then influencing factor which is beneficial in accordance with the business. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market have been offered in this report. Their moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report. The scope of this Europe CBD Patch report can be expanded from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players.
Europe CBD Patch Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 107,561.17 thousand by 2028. Rising use of CBD products and patches for pain relief and consumer awareness acts as driver for the CBD Patch market growth.
Europe CBD Patch Market: Segmentation
By product (Reservoir, Matrix and Layer Drug-In-Adhesive), species (Cannabis Indica, Hybrid and Sativa), Packaging (Two to Five Patches, Single Patch and More Than Five Patch), Dosage (Below 30 mg, 30-40 mg, 40-50 mg and Above 50 mg)
By Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Others)
By Application (Chronic Pain, Anxiety, Arthritis, Elevate Mood, Neurological Pain and Others)
By Source Type (Natural and Synthetic)
By End User (Homecare Setting, Research and Development Centers, Hospital, Clinics, Rehab Centers and Others)
By Distribution Channel (Dispensaries & Pharmacies, Online and Conventional Stores)
Europe CBD Patch Market: Key Players Insights
Papa & Barkley
Purekana LLC
HEALIST NATURALS
Always Pure Organic Ltd
Snowden Healthcare
…..
Europe CBD Patch Market: Overview
CBD patches are transdermal patches containing cannabidiol (CBD). They slowly release CBD into the bloodstream through the skin. Some people may prefer this CBD delivery system to inhaling vaporized CBD or ingesting it orally via edibles or drinks. CBD patches may be a more suitable option for certain applications, such as treating pain, although personal preference will play a role in choosing the best way to take CBD. This transdermal method delivers the CBD quickly to the local area around the patch. From there, it works its way into the bloodstream. When people take CBD orally - via an oil or gummy, for example - the compound must first pass through the digestive system. The body may then use it, break it down, or even simply excrete it as waste. As such, much of an oral CBD dose may be lost in the digestive system.
The rising use of CBD patches with consumer awareness is the major driving factor in the market. The side effects associated with CBD and THC can prove to be a challenge however the widening of research scope for medical applications of CBD patches prove to be an opportunity. The restraints by the government and medical bodies for the use of CBD for medical applications and the challenges faced due to the impact of Covid-19 on the supply chain of the raw materials are the restraining factors.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Europe CBD Patch Market"
220 - Tables
60 - Figures
350 – Pages
Benefits of the Europe CBD Patch Market:
Analysis of the changing competitive dynamics of the industry and understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Europe CBD Patch Market.
Futuristic outlook on factors driving and restraining the growth of the market
An in-depth 8-year forecast along with predictions of market growth
Comprehensive analysis of the key product segments and their growth estimation for easy understanding
Provides a competitive edge to the companies operating in the market
Strategic recommendations to the established companies as well as new entrants in the industry
In-depth analysis of market segments and complete insights of the market to assist in formulating investment strategies
Europe CBD Patch Market Scope and Market Size
Europe CBD Patch market is segmented on the based on the product, species, packaging, dosage, derivative, application, source type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product, the CBD Patch market is segmented into reservoir, matrix and layer drug-in-adhesive. In 2021, reservoir segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its use in varied CBD applications and its steady and controlled release for longer period of time.
On the basis of species, the CBD Patch market is segmented into cannabis indica, hybrid and sativa. In 2021, Cannabis Indica segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its high CBD and low THC percentage as compared to sativa and hybrid. As many regions have a limit in the use of THC in products, Cannabis Indica is preferred.
On the basis of packaging, the CBD Patch market is segmented into two to five patches, single patch and more than five patch. In 2021, two to five patches segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its high availability and the discounts offered by manufacturers on a bundle of patches in this range.
On the basis of dosage, the CBD Patch market is segmented into below 30 mg, 30-40 mg, 40-50 mg and above 50 mg. In 2021, below 30 mg segment is dominating the CBD Patch market as the market is at its initial stages and new consumers start with low dosage and then increase as per the requirement.
On the basis of derivatives, the CBD Patch market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is dominating the CBD Patch market owing to the restrictions on the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of 0.2-0.3% depending on the country of use and also the side effects associated with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
On the basis of application, the CBD Patch market is segmented into chronic pain, anxiety, arthritis, elevate mood, neurological pain and others. In 2021, chronic pain segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to the increase of cases of chronic pain such as neck pain, shoulder pain, etc and the high availability of patches in the pain relief application.
On the basis of source type, the CBD Patch market is segmented into natural and synthetic. In 2021, natural segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to the trust of consumers on the natural products as plant based products are considered safe without any skin problems or allergies.
On the basis of end use, the CBD Patch market is segmented into homecare setting, research and development centers, hospital, clinics, rehab centers and others. In 2021, homecare setting segment is dominating the CBD Patch market as the CBD product utilization is not yet approved in the hospitals and clinics.
On the basis of distribution channel, the CBD Patch market is segmented into dispensaries & pharmacies, online and conventional stores. In 2021, dispensaries & pharmacies segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its presence and established supply chain from the manufacturer to consumer.
On the basis of countries, the CBD Patch market is segmented into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, Russia and Rest of Europe. In 2021, U.K. is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its developed market and higher manufacturers in the country.
Some of the key questions answered in this report:
Who are the global key manufacturers of the Europe CBD Patch Market? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?
What are the Europe CBD Patch market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Europe CBD Patch Industry?
Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects?
What focused approach and constraints are holding the Europe CBD Patch Market?
What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?
